Dominik Mysterio could have competition from another second generation star if he follows in his father’s footsteps

Unlike his Hall of Fame father, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is thriving on the other side of the babyface/heel dynamic in the world of pro wrestling. At the young age of 26, Dom is a heat magnet destined for big things in the future. He has already managed to pull off a remarkable affair against his dad at WrestleMania 39.

A recent photo of Kevin Owens' family has gone viral online and has been the talk of the wrestling world. What caught the attention of fans was the towering presence of the former WWE Universal Champion's son, Owen.

The 15-year-old's height was one of the main topics of discussion online, with many believing that he is 7 feet tall. Owen's mother, Karina Elias, took to Instagram to debunk the speculation, however, stating:

"The internet freaking out over Owen’s height is sending me (laughing emoji). He’s 6’6, not 7 feet (yet, you never know lol),” she wrote.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Listen to me man. Kevin Owens. Whatever the hell you do…do NOT anger your son the way Rey Mysterio did to Dominik Mysterio.



DO NOT ANGER YOUR SON! Listen to me man. Kevin Owens. Whatever the hell you do…do NOT anger your son the way Rey Mysterio did to Dominik Mysterio. DO NOT ANGER YOUR SON! https://t.co/Wsmmmh7h8A

While Owen is still very young, if he follows in his father's footsteps and enters the wrestling world, Dom will have tough competition as fans are already going gaga over The Prizefighter's offspring.

Dominik Mysterio has finally found his niche in WWE

The elder Mysterio brought Dom into storylines several times in the past, even while the latter was a young child, notably during Rey's rivalry with Eddie Guerrero and CM Punk. Ultimately, Dominik wound up becoming a WWE Superstar.

Dom's first match came against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020, where he lost to the former WWE Champion in a Street Fight. The 26-year-old later went on to win the tag title alongside his father before shifting gears and joining The Judgment Day following Clash at the Castle 2022.

It was recently reported that Triple H is high on Dominik Mysterio, who has carved out a position that is distinct from his father's legacy. The company seemingly has big plans in store for him. The report stated:

"Everyone has been impressed with Dominik Mysterio and it’s pretty much universally acknowledged that Rey vs. Dominik is the hottest thing in the company aside from the Bloodline stuff. Levesque is very high on Dominik and his future past this angle and there are long-term plans for him as a star.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Following his loss to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, it remains to be seen what he does next. All signs are pointing towards a tag team match at WWE Backlash, however, between The Judgment Day and the team of Rey & Bad Bunny.

You can read more about Natalya's take on Dom's work lately. The former Women's Champion sights "little shades" of a WWE legend in the young Mysterio.

Poll : 0 votes