Dominik Mysterio custody match: Why were the WWE star's school teachers concerned about him?

Dominik Mysterio has had drastic gimmick progression since his WWE debut. The young Mysterio's menacing alliance with The Judgment Day enabled him to hone his mic and overall in-ring skills.

In 2018, Dominik Mysterio commenced his wrestling training under Jay Lethal. A year later, he appeared alongside his father amidst his feud with Samoa Joe. He then continued to make a few sporadic appearances before he was involved in a feud with Seth Rollins. The two clashed in a Street Fight match at SummerSlam 2020, wherein the former emerged victorious.

"The Biggest Party of Summer" is not an unfamiliar ground for The Mysterios. The controversial ladder match for the custody of the young Mysterio between Eddie Guerrero and his father took place at SummerSlam in 2005. Guerrero ignited a feud with the Master of the 619, who claimed to be Dominik's biological father. While the two stars were close friends in real life, their feud in the ring stirred confusion and concern among Dominik Mysterio's school teachers. It reached the point where Rey Mysterio had to convince them it was part of a storyline and not real:

"I remember talking to one of his teachers and I know Dominik was getting harassed constantly," Rey Mysterio said. "They were a bit concerned about the situation, about him being in the middle of a situation that was uncomfortable. But after one of his teachers approached him and said, 'is everyone OK at home? Are you sure, Dominik? Is there anything we can do to help?' After Dom told me that, I remember approaching the teacher and telling her as you know this is all part of the entertainment business. Nothing that is happening on TV is real. So, everything is OK no worries."

The Mysterios created history when they defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at WrestleMania Backlash 2021 to become the first-ever father-son duo to win the WWE Tag Team titles.

Dominik Mysterio wished Eddie Guerrero won the custody match

Most stars keep their families and personal lives away from their wrestling storylines. However, in some cases, they are involved in storylines or backstage segments. Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero's close-knit friendship grew since their time on WCW.

With reality and fiction being blurred, the storyline affected the then-8-year-old Dominik Mysterio. While he was informed about his role in his father's storyline, he still seemed a bit uncertain, which left him wondering if he would have to end up living with Eddie Guerrero. At the same time, a part of him hoped Guerrero would win the ladder match:

“Yeah, 100%. And I mean, WWE storyline, he is my dad. So, man. I would’ve loved to have gone home with Uncle Eddie at this point, right? I feel like we would’ve had a really good dynamic at home.” [H/T EWrestling News]

Last year at Clash at the Castle, the 25-year-old turned against Edge and his father, turning heel in the process. He has since aligned himself with Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. His on-screen relationship with The Eradicator garnered mixed reactions from fans owing to the bizarre yet intriguing dynamics.

