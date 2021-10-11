Dominik believed he would have to live with WWE Hall of Farmer following a custody battle

Former SmackDown Tag Team champion Dominik recalled the infamous storyline between his father Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero in 2005.

On Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Dominik spoke about the reactions from his teachers and classmates stating that they were curious as they were unsure if it was an actual custody battle or a storyline.

“I would come back to school and all the teachers would be curious on what my home life was like because they didn’t know if my dad was my dad or Eddie was my dad or if there was this actual custody battle for me. Overall I think the kids were curious too like who my dad was but I had to tell them I’m pretty sure my dad is Rey Mysterio,” Dominik said.

He added that, at one point, he was hooked on the storyline and thought he would end up going home with Eddie if he won.

“They even had me hooked at one point, like, what’s going on here. I thought I would eventually go home with Eddie if he won. I genuinely thought I’d probably end up going home with him because I remember them telling me they wanted to do this storyline and my dad pitched it to me and I was all on board with it, but I remember asking after like what’s going to happen afterwards. I remember thinking as kid, like, what if my dad doesn’t win and I have to go home with Eddie? I never actually asked that, but I thought about it. Personally, I would sit there and think about it.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

The storyline between Rey and Eddie culminated in the custody of Dominik ladder match at SummerSlam in 2005, which was won by the former with assistance from Vickie Guerrero.

Dominik is currently involved in a storyline with Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been feuding with Rey Mysterio and Dominik over the last few weeks and has been sowing seeds of dissension between the father-son duo.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Zayn defeated Rey Mysterio to qualify for the King of the Ring semi-finals against Finn Balor. They traded shots at each other on social media following their match, suggesting their feud might not be over yet. It would be interesting to see if the Mysterios try and cost Zayn his match against Balor.

What do you think of Dominik's current WWE run? Do you think he will turn heel anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

