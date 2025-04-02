Dominik Mysterio to ditch Liv Morgan & bring former WWE star back to RAW as his new girlfriend? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been together as a couple since the 2024 SummerSlam. The power couple has been unstoppable lately. They have achieved massive momentum and etched their names in the books as top heels on the current active roster. However, spectators could see a potential heartbreaking betrayal, courtesy of a returning former superstar.

For some time, fans have been pointing out some subtle hints dropped by WWE about a potential breakup between Morgan and Mysterio. In a shocking twist, Dirty Dom could pull the trigger and ditch The Miracle Kid, kicking her out of The Judgment Day by bringing former WWE Divas Champion Paige (aka Saraya) back to the company as his new girlfriend.

Paige recently announced her departure from AEW, sparking rumors of her return to the Stamford-based company. Upon her comeback, she could align herself with Dominik Mysterio. This could allow her to capture the fans' attention. She wrestled her final match in WWE back in 2017. That said, the abovementioned angle is hypothetical at this point and the fans will have to tune in to RAW to see how the story progresses.

Finn Balor comments on alleged heat between him and Dominik Mysterio on RAW

While speaking on RAW Recap, Finn Balor talked about the heat between him and faction-mate Dominik Mysterio. The Demon Prince stated that he and Dirty Dom are brothers, and brothers often fight and argue, but they have each other’s back:

"Look, me and Dom are brothers. And anyone in the world who has a brother knows that, eventually, if you're in an argument with your brother, you duke it out. You have a bit of pushing and shoving, a little bit of playacting, but at the end of the day, you're always brothers. Regardless of how much you fight and bicker, you're still family. Me and Dom are still family, and we know that. I know that Dom's got my back, and Dom knows I've got his back," Balor said.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for The Judgment Day in the coming weeks.

