  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio to ditch Liv Morgan & bring former WWE star back to RAW as his new girlfriend? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio to ditch Liv Morgan & bring former WWE star back to RAW as his new girlfriend? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Apr 02, 2025 09:58 GMT
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio! (Pic Credit: WWE YouTube Channel &amp; WWE Deutschland X)
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are members of The Judgment Day (Picture credit: Screenshot via WWE YouTube Channel & WWE Deutschland on X)

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been together as a couple since the 2024 SummerSlam. The power couple has been unstoppable lately. They have achieved massive momentum and etched their names in the books as top heels on the current active roster. However, spectators could see a potential heartbreaking betrayal, courtesy of a returning former superstar.

Ad

For some time, fans have been pointing out some subtle hints dropped by WWE about a potential breakup between Morgan and Mysterio. In a shocking twist, Dirty Dom could pull the trigger and ditch The Miracle Kid, kicking her out of The Judgment Day by bringing former WWE Divas Champion Paige (aka Saraya) back to the company as his new girlfriend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Paige recently announced her departure from AEW, sparking rumors of her return to the Stamford-based company. Upon her comeback, she could align herself with Dominik Mysterio. This could allow her to capture the fans' attention. She wrestled her final match in WWE back in 2017. That said, the abovementioned angle is hypothetical at this point and the fans will have to tune in to RAW to see how the story progresses.

Finn Balor comments on alleged heat between him and Dominik Mysterio on RAW

While speaking on RAW Recap, Finn Balor talked about the heat between him and faction-mate Dominik Mysterio. The Demon Prince stated that he and Dirty Dom are brothers, and brothers often fight and argue, but they have each other’s back:

Ad
"Look, me and Dom are brothers. And anyone in the world who has a brother knows that, eventually, if you're in an argument with your brother, you duke it out. You have a bit of pushing and shoving, a little bit of playacting, but at the end of the day, you're always brothers. Regardless of how much you fight and bicker, you're still family. Me and Dom are still family, and we know that. I know that Dom's got my back, and Dom knows I've got his back," Balor said.
Ad
youtube-cover

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for The Judgment Day in the coming weeks.

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी