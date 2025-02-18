Dominik Mysterio to face WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Over the last few years, Dominik Mysterio has become one of the top names in WWE and has consistently been involved in major storylines. Recently, a big star might have teased a WrestleMania 41 match against Dirty Dom.

After joining The Judgment Day in 2022, Dominik Mysterio instantly became one of the top heels in WWE. His rivalry against his father, Rey Mysterio, raised his worth to the next level, and his romantic angles with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan consistently entertained fans with one-of-a-kind drama. The former NXT North American Champion betrayed Ripley at the 2024 SummerSlam and started dating Morgan. While the young Mysterio has several rivals currently in the promotion, his match at WWE WrestleMania 41 is yet to be confirmed.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently chatted with Monopoly Events' Jamal Niaz, where he jokingly teased his return for one more match at The Show of Shows. The veteran said he could seek vengeance on behalf of Rhea Ripley by beating Dominik Mysterio.

"Maybe I come on Mami's [Rhea Ripley] behalf and seek vengeance on Dirty Dom [Dominik Mysterio]. That could work," Foley said.

While he speculated about a match against the youngster, it should be noted that he was just joking at the time. Fans must know that he is a 59-year-old veteran who has already given everything to the business, including his time and his body.

Last year, Foley canceled his final match after suffering a concussion. While we should never say never, there are no reported plans for his return to the ring.

Another possible direction for Dominik Mysterio leading to WWE WrestleMania 41

While The Judgment Day member could certainly square off with a legend at The Grandest Stage of Them All, there is another storyline brewing that could conclude this April in Las Vegas.

There have been several tensions among The Judgment Day members over the last few months. Finn Balor tried to take leadership on a few occasions, but that didn't always work. Liv Morgan is also seemingly having a cold war with The Prince, letting him know that Dominik Mysterio was responsible for him an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Seth Rollins.

Now that Finn Balor lost to Seth Rollins on the latest episode of RAW, fans could see a Judgment Day civil war between Dominik and Finn at WWE WrestleMania 41. This could lead to the faction regaining its former glory, to say the least.

