Dominik Mysterio to feud with 35-year-old star over Liv Morgan? Exploring the possibility

For the next couple of weeks, maybe even months, Dominik Mysterio will not have Liv Morgan by his side. The on-screen couple will be apart for a while, as Morgan is in Japan filming a movie. Amid The Miracle Kid's absence, could the Intercontinental Champion get into a feud over her with a 35-year-old star?

The answer to this question is yes, especially when considering the 35-year-old star is Grayson Waller. Although both Dominik Mysterio and Waller are heels, they could have a short feud, and it has everything to do with what the Australian said in an interview recently.

While in their homeland to promote WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley made an appearance on The West Sports podcast. There, they played a game of "word association", and Ripley was asked what she thought about Liv Morgan. However, Waller unintentionally cut her off and said the word "hot."

Of course, this was brushed off with a few laughs, but it would be safe to assume that a clip of this got back to Dominik Mysterio. Considering how protective he is of Liv Morgan, he could challenge Waller to a match for disrespecting their relationship.

At the end of the day, this is just speculation. That being said, it would be an interesting storyline for WWE to pursue.

Dominik Mysterio made a bold claim following WrestleMania 41

Besides the hypothetical feud with Grayson Waller, Dominik Mysterio has been doing incredibly well. After all, he picked up a huge win at WrestleMania 41, where he became the Intercontinental Champion.

Following his victory, he has received adulation from the WWE Universe, as well as the love and support of his teammates in The Judgment Day. However, all this seems to have gotten to his head, as he made a bold statement on Instagram a few days ago.

Sharing a picture of himself backstage after his win, Mysterio claimed he was "better than the best."

This is a statement that many can take issue with, but as long as he is a champion, he is free to do and say as he wishes. That said, there may come a time when he may have to walk the walk and prove his comments true.

