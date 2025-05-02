Male WWE star calls Liv Morgan "hot," and it's NOT Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan recently received a compliment from a male WWE Superstar. Surprisingly, this didn't come from Dominik Mysterio, who is her on-screen boyfriend.
At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Raquel Rodriguez and Morgan lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to a returning Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. However, on RAW after The Showcase of The Immortals, The Judgment Day star reclaimed their tag team titles from their opponents.
During the April 28, 2025, episode of RAW, The Miracle Kid told Nick Aldis that she would need some time off from the ring so that she could go film a movie in Hollywood. Following the flagship show, it was officially revealed that Morgan will be a part of the Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo movie directed by Takashi Miike.
Meanwhile, Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley traveled to their homeland of Australia to unveil that Crown Jewel 2025 is set to take place in Perth in October. The two stars also spoke with Jakeb Waddell of The West Sports, where they played the game 'Word Association.'
However, when Mami was asked about her former rival, Grayson Waller responded on her behalf and called Liv Morgan "hot:"
"Hot. Oh sorry, not mine. [sic] That was yours [Rhea]." [24:08 - 24:12]
Major WWE Superstar sent a strong message to Liv Morgan after WrestleMania 41
The Miracle Kid donned a red in-ring attire at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, Zoey Stark did not like what the Judgment Day star wore in the ring and questioned her integrity as a wrestler.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 31-year-old alluded to a belief that women in the industry faced a steeper climb to gain respect. Zoey Stark then directly asked if Liv Morgan's gear served the purpose of sports entertainment or OnlyFans:
"I grew up believing women had to fight twice as hard to earn respect in this business. Is this Sports Entertainment or OnlyFans? Evolution??? #ZScensored #embarrassmentnotempowerment," she wrote.
Only time will tell if WWE fans will witness a possible romantic angle between Liv Morgan and Grayson Waller after his recent comment.