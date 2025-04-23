"Is this Sports Entertainment or OnlyFans?" - WWE RAW Superstar sends message to Liv Morgan

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently received an angry message from Zoey Stark. This follows what many would argue was one of the best WrestleManias, which took place in Las Vegas.
On April 20, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Night Two of The Showcase of the Immortals. Becky Lynch shocked the wrestling world by returning as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner, replacing Bayley.
The contest ended with Valkyria and Lynch defeating The Judgment Day stars to become the new tag team champions. In a major turn of events, Morgan and Rodriguez reclaimed titles from the Irish duo on RAW after WrestleMania 41.
Angered by The Miracle Kid's ring gear at WrestleMania, Zoey Stark issued a sharp statement on X (fka Twitter). The RAW star's pointed remark suggested a belief that women in the business must work harder for respect, questioning if the purpose of Liv Morgan's attire was for sports entertainment or OnlyFans.
"I grew up believing women had to fight twice as hard to earn respect in this business. Is this Sports Entertainment or OnlyFans? Evolution??? #ZScensored #embarrassmentnotempowerment," she wrote.
Check out Stark's tweet below:
Liv Morgan reunited with her former WWE partner on RAW
For those unaware, before the pandemic era, a controversial storyline unfolded on Monday Night RAW, where Rusev and Liv Morgan unexpectedly allied against the newly formed on-screen couple Bobby Lashley and Lana. This unlikely alliance stemmed from the former WWE Women's World Champion's shocking interruption to declare her love for Lana in a love triangle narrative.
This led to a heated feud involving mixed tag team matches. On the RAW after WrestleMania 41 episode, The Redeemer returned to the company and laid waste to Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa.
Taking to Instagram, The Ravishing Russian shared backstage pictures that also featured Liv Morgan and Rusev's reunion.
It will be exciting to see if Morgan tries to recruit Rusev to The Judgment Day following his massive return to the promotion.