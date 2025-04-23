"Is this Sports Entertainment or OnlyFans?" - WWE RAW Superstar sends message to Liv Morgan

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently received an angry message from Zoey Stark. This follows what many would argue was one of the best WrestleManias, which took place in Las Vegas.

Ad

On April 20, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Night Two of The Showcase of the Immortals. Becky Lynch shocked the wrestling world by returning as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner, replacing Bayley.

The contest ended with Valkyria and Lynch defeating The Judgment Day stars to become the new tag team champions. In a major turn of events, Morgan and Rodriguez reclaimed titles from the Irish duo on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Angered by The Miracle Kid's ring gear at WrestleMania, Zoey Stark issued a sharp statement on X (fka Twitter). The RAW star's pointed remark suggested a belief that women in the business must work harder for respect, questioning if the purpose of Liv Morgan's attire was for sports entertainment or OnlyFans.

"I grew up believing women had to fight twice as hard to earn respect in this business. Is this Sports Entertainment or OnlyFans? Evolution??? #ZScensored #embarrassmentnotempowerment," she wrote.

Ad

Check out Stark's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Liv Morgan reunited with her former WWE partner on RAW

For those unaware, before the pandemic era, a controversial storyline unfolded on Monday Night RAW, where Rusev and Liv Morgan unexpectedly allied against the newly formed on-screen couple Bobby Lashley and Lana. This unlikely alliance stemmed from the former WWE Women's World Champion's shocking interruption to declare her love for Lana in a love triangle narrative.

Ad

This led to a heated feud involving mixed tag team matches. On the RAW after WrestleMania 41 episode, The Redeemer returned to the company and laid waste to Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa.

Taking to Instagram, The Ravishing Russian shared backstage pictures that also featured Liv Morgan and Rusev's reunion.

Expand Tweet

It will be exciting to see if Morgan tries to recruit Rusev to The Judgment Day following his massive return to the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More