Liv Morgan reunites with her former WWE partner

One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, is having the time of her life in WWE. She recently reunited with her former partner, who just returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Liv Morgan continues to add more accolades to her resume. She and Raquel Rodriguez reclaimed the Women's Tag Team Championships from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria in a rematch from WrestleMania 41.

However, this wasn't the only surprise Triple H had in store for fans last night. Rusev made a shocking return on Monday Night RAW.

The Bulgarian Brute launched a vicious attack on the Alpha Academy, putting the locker room on notice. Lana's absence was felt on the show, but it looks like she was present backstage.

Ad

Trending

Earlier today, CJ Perry took to her Instagram handle to share backstage photos of her husband, also featuring Rusev's reunion with Liv Morgan. In the caption, she wrote the following message:

"Rusev is back on #RAW @wwe @wwe_on_netflix ! Everyone in this swipe, thank you! To the fans, thank you !! Thank you @tripleh @WWE @paradigmtalentagency @nicklopiccolo."

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Ad

Morgan briefly worked with Rusev during a love-triangle storyline involving Lana and Bobby Lashley before the pandemic era.

What's next for Rusev in WWE?

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo addressed Rusev's return and his possible matches in the coming weeks.

"Bro, you know why they did it this way? We got two weeks of matches lined up. We got Otis lined up, and we've got Tozawa. Rusev is booked for the next two weeks, bro. Here we go. Write it in right now. We'll probably get Tozawa week one, and then we'll probably go to Otis week two. We got two weeks of Ws for Rusev."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Lana currently under a Legends deal, it will be interesting to see if she will get back with her husband on WWE TV.

Interestingly, Aiden English has also expressed his desire to manage Rusev again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.