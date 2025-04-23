Liv Morgan reunites with her former WWE partner

One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, is having the time of her life in WWE. She recently reunited with her former partner, who just returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.
Liv Morgan continues to add more accolades to her resume. She and Raquel Rodriguez reclaimed the Women's Tag Team Championships from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria in a rematch from WrestleMania 41.
However, this wasn't the only surprise Triple H had in store for fans last night. Rusev made a shocking return on Monday Night RAW.
The Bulgarian Brute launched a vicious attack on the Alpha Academy, putting the locker room on notice. Lana's absence was felt on the show, but it looks like she was present backstage.
Earlier today, CJ Perry took to her Instagram handle to share backstage photos of her husband, also featuring Rusev's reunion with Liv Morgan. In the caption, she wrote the following message:
"Rusev is back on #RAW @wwe @wwe_on_netflix ! Everyone in this swipe, thank you! To the fans, thank you !! Thank you @tripleh @WWE @paradigmtalentagency @nicklopiccolo."
Check out her Instagram post below:
Morgan briefly worked with Rusev during a love-triangle storyline involving Lana and Bobby Lashley before the pandemic era.
What's next for Rusev in WWE?
Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo addressed Rusev's return and his possible matches in the coming weeks.
"Bro, you know why they did it this way? We got two weeks of matches lined up. We got Otis lined up, and we've got Tozawa. Rusev is booked for the next two weeks, bro. Here we go. Write it in right now. We'll probably get Tozawa week one, and then we'll probably go to Otis week two. We got two weeks of Ws for Rusev."
With Lana currently under a Legends deal, it will be interesting to see if she will get back with her husband on WWE TV.
Interestingly, Aiden English has also expressed his desire to manage Rusev again.
