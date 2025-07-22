Dominik Mysterio to get caught cheating with Roxanne Perez due to former WWE Champion? Potential explored

WWE has been pushing the narrative that Dominik Mysterio may pull a Liv Morgan with Roxanne Perez. When he was with Rhea Ripley, Morgan creeped into his life, and soon he betrayed Mami and started dating Liv. This is what is currently happening with Dirty Dom and Perez.The two have been getting closer amid Morgan’s absence. But they haven’t done anything yet apart from helping each other out during matches and getting chicken tenders. But what if they get exposed like the Astronomer CEO at a Coldplay concert?This is where WWE has a great opportunity to tell a story within a story. Since their match at Night of Champions got canceled due to Dom's injury, AJ Styles has been stalking Dominik Mysterio, waiting for the latter to get cleared to compete. Changing getups, he’s been trying to haunt Mysterio backstage. This is where the former Intercontinental Champion can play a major role.During the Dom-Morgan storyline, it was Damian Priest and the rest of The Judgment Day who constantly caught Dom and Morgan in rather questionable positions and places.This is what Styles could do. In his pursuit to play mind games with Mysterio, what if he discovers that Dirty Dom is cheating on Morgan? This would be huge news and could have some major on-screen repercussions.Morgan did hint that she was not happy seeing Dominik Mysterio and Perez share the same space backstage in The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Now, instead of a lucky cameraman and an unlucky CEO, could Styles be the one to reveal what Dom has been doing behind Morgan’s back? Right now, these are just speculations.Dominik Mysterio to drop the IC Title at SummerSlam?On the recent episode of WWE RAW, Mysterio was cleared to compete. This resulted in an Intercontinental Championship match between Styles and Mysterio being announced for SummerSlam. Dom won the title at WrestleMania 41 from Bron Breakker and has not defended it as much as fans would have liked. With the recent popularity of Styles, WWE could have him win the title at SummerSlam.Fans have been eager to see The Phenomenal One with a belt around him for a long time. They believe a star and veteran such as Styles could elevate the IC Title much like Becky Lynch is doing for the women’s counterpart title. It will be interesting to see if Dom retains his gold at SummerSlam or if this will be the end of his first singles championship run on the main roster.