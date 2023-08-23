Dominik Mysterio to hold 3 titles after Payback 2023 despite tension in The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio may not have been booked for Payback 2023, but that could change next week on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day star might end up getting a title shot against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the premium live event.

With the current tag team champions working through injuries, Triple H could book Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor (or Damian Priest) to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback 2023.

It is worth mentioning that no member of The Judgment Day except for Rhea Ripley is scheduled for a match at Payback. The Nightmare will put her Women’s World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez.

Expand Tweet

Rodriguez attacked Mami last night on RAW. Raquel ditched her crutch and took out Rhea with a kick to the gut. She then informed the WWE Universe she’s been medically cleared to face her arch-rival for the title on September 2, 2023.

Raquel also cost Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley their mixed tag team at NXT Heatwave this week. The powerhouse attacked Rhea Ripley, allowing Dragon Lee to hand Dirty Dom his first pinfall loss in NXT.

Dominik Mysterio to lose his NXT North American Championship after Payback 2023?

Dominik Mysterio won the NXT North American Championship by beating Wes Lee on the July 18, 2023, episode of NXT. He successfully retained the title against Lee and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat match at NXT: The Great American Bash.

He even managed to beat Dragon Lee with a little help from Rhea Ripley a few weeks ago on NXT. With Lee’s victory over Dom at Heatwave, the 28-year-old finds himself once again in contention for the North American Championship.

Expand Tweet

It is possible the two could clash for the title after Payback 2023, resulting in Dom dropping the North American Championship to Dragon Lee.

How long do you think Dominik will remain champion? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot