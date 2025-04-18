Dominik Mysterio to intentionally lose at WrestleMania 41 in favor of another superstar? Huge twist explored

WWE has booked a major Intercontinental Championship match for WrestleMania 41 this weekend. The reigning champion, Bron Breakker, is set to put his title on the line in a Fatal Four Way Match that will also feature Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

Ad

There is a lot of intrigue with regard to who could win. With so much tension between the members of The Judgment Day, most doubt whether either man would be able to leave as champion. Dominik Mysterio could swerve everybody, however, and intentionally lose so The Prince can win gold.

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have been at each other's throats for months now. They keep fighting and making up again, but in the end, their tension keeps growing. It is assumed by many fans that they could finally blow up at WrestleMania 41 and betray each other. Instead, WWE may have other plans.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Dominik Mysterio, in an effort to placate Finn or in a scheme fans have been unaware of, could lie down in the middle of the ring with Penta and Bron Breakker out on the floor. From there, The Prince could easily pin Dominik. He has even mentioned the idea recently.

"Are you familiar with firefighter training? So what I would do in this situation, right, is I'd grab, go to roll, and grab his arm, and turn his body. So, he would end up on top of me to get the pin. It's seniority, and like I said, Finn's been the dad that stepped up. So you got to do what's right," he said.

Ad

If Mysterio allows Finn to pin him and win gold, it would be beneficial in a few ways. It would repair the fractured relationship the two have, and help Finn finally win a singles title again, while also adding power to The Judgment Day. Mysterio letting Finn win at WrestleMania may sound crazy, but it could work out.

WrestleMania 41 could lead to a new era for The Judgment Day in WWE

If this proposed scenario takes place at WWE WrestleMania 41, it could mean big things for The Judgment Day moving forward. For starters, it could hopefully lead to a more harmonious group.

Ad

Finn hasn't just had issues with Dirty Dom but has also had arguments with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez recently. Factor in Carlito being effectively a non-entity and JD McDonagh being hurt, and this has seriously hurt the dynamic of the stable.

If Dominik and Finn are on the same page, however, it should smooth things over between The Prince and the Women's Tag Team Champions. Plus, it would mean another title is added to the group, thus tightening their stranglehold on RAW.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If JD McDonagh returns, the new Judgment Day would then be in full force. Add in Dominik looking to add a new member, and things could be looking up for the stable.

It remains to be seen how things pan out on WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More