Dominik Mysterio to introduce The Judgment Day's newest member and beat AJ Styles? Chances explored

Dominik Mysterio has been running away from AJ Styles for weeks now. At Night of Champions, the two were supposed to have a match for the Intercontinental Title, but it was canceled at the last minute. However, the pair will face off eventually, and this is where Mysterio could reveal his secret weapon.

For a long time, Dirty Dom has wanted The Judgment Day to hire a new member. And now, with the most recent developments in WWE, it could be time for him to find that person. It was recently revealed that the D'Angelo Family had broken up on NXT. Typically, this means either the stars are getting a solo run or they are getting their main roster call-up. The latter could be the case for Tony D'Angelo.

D'Angelo could be Dominik Mysterio’s latest recruit in The Judgment Day. And what could be the best way for him to prove he belongs in the powerful stable? The answer could be to help Dirty Dom retain his Intercontinental Title against AJ Styles. This move will also impact the rest of the group.

Interestingly, Finn Balor is very happy with Roxanne Perez being the latest addition to the heel group, despite all the hesitation from Liv Morgan. Now, with Morgan sidelined for some time, and Perez helping them out, Dom suggesting yet another member could create some tensions between him and Balor.

WWE has been following the narrative that Balor and Dominik Mysterio do not always see eye to eye. This new recruit could be the final nail in the coffin. Moreover, Dom would need another pair of eyes to watch his back since Balor has his buddy JD McDonagh doing the same for him.

Despite there being a decent possibility of the above angle playing out, it must be noted that for now, these are merely speculations, and nothing in this regard has been announced by the Stamford-based promotion.

Dominik Mysterio needs to drop the title to AJ Styles

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship, Dominik Mysterio has defended the title only a handful of times. For the past few weeks, he’s been playing the injured card to evade Styles.

This doesn’t bode well for the importance of the title. It was once held for 666 days by Gunther, who had some great feuds and matches as the champion. Meanwhile, Styles is someone who can add prestige to the title.

The Phenomenal One has had a brilliant career and can be the working champion who defends his title regularly and not only at PLEs. This will restore the importance of the title again. This would also be a massive up for Styles, who could have one final dance with a championship as fans have wanted.

