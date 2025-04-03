Dominik Mysterio to leave Liv Morgan and kick her out of The Judgment Day for her actions? Exploring the potential

After the latest edition of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio is expected to get an Intercontinental Title shot against Bron Breakker soon. Liv Morgan made this assurance in a backstage segment as she wasn't happy with Finn Balor's intention to have another match against Breakker for the title.

For those unaware, Dominik and Balor defeated Penta and Breakker in a tag team match, where the former Universal Champion pinned the masked man to emerge victorious. Due to this, Morgan believes that Dirty Dom deserves an equal title opportunity as he put his efforts into emerging as the victor in the tag team match.

However, the current Women's Tag Team Champion's decision may backfire if Dominik decides to leave Liv Morgan and kick her out of The Judgment Day. The reasoning behind this decision could be that Dominik Mysterio understands how Liv is trying to create gaps between him and Balor. There have already been previous instances where visible tension was evident between these two.

Despite this, Morgan is trying to get the former NXT North American Champion a title shot, which is definitely not loved by the 43-year-old star. So, all this development could lead to Dom Dom taking over the villainous faction. Such a move would enable Mysterio to regain Finn Balor's trust, allowing them to further run the faction on the red brand.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how the storyline unfolds in the upcoming weeks as we head toward WrestleMania 41.

Finn Balor might not be happy with Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio's association

After the recent episode of the Monday Night Show, Finn Balor appeared on RAW Recap, hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. During this segment, Balor seemingly expressed his dissatisfaction with the association of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

The Prince talked about his victory over Penta and seemingly took a subtle shot at the current Women's Tag Team Champion. He asked Sam Roberts if he doubted Balor, making him sound somewhat like Liv Morgan.

Expand Tweet

This shows that Balor is unhappy with Liv's behavior towards him. The reason he may be displeased with Dominik Mysterio and Morgan's association is that Dirty Dominik used to support him in nearly every decision. He also now follows Balor's command, as evident from the past few weeks.

So, if both Liv and Dominik stay in an association, Morgan's behavior might also influence Dom Dom. This could be why Finn Balor may not be happy with the association of The Judgment Day members.

