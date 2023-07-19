Dominik Mysterio no longer on WWE RAW? New NXT North American Champion's future explored

Dominik Mysterio shocked the wrestling world when he recently won the NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee. However, the win may have put The Judgment Day member in a tough decision as to which brand he is now going to show up on.

Multiple main roster stars have been venturing into NXT, especially The Judgment Day. However, Dominik Mysterio is the only main roster star who captured a title in a match recently. He has been with The Judgment Day since September last year and has been making waves in WWE RAW. However, fans need not worry about his status in the red brand.

Dominik Mysterio will continue being on RAW but will now pull double duty and appear in NXT as well. This has already occurred in the past with Charlotte Flair, who won the brand's Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and appeared in both the developmental and the red brands. Another star who had to pull a double in the past was Dolph Ziggler, a former champion of the brand.

With this in mind, there could also be the possibility that Wes Lee would venture into WWE RAW and also feud with the 26-year-old to set up a rematch and eventual main roster call-up.

Are Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day welcome in NXT?

The NXT North American Championship is Dominik's first singles title in WWE

Since joining the villainous stable and relationship with Mami, the 26-year-old has impressed multiple professionals and fans with his character work. This could be the main reason why he is now in demand with the brands.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shawn Michaels recently shared that they are more than happy to have The Judgment Day in the brand. He even hinted about Dominik Mysterio performing at the Great American Bash event on July 30.

"Obviously we're thrilled to have Rhea and obviously Dom and Judgment Day as a whole coming through NXT, and who knows how much they'll be here in the near future. It certainly looks like Dom is gonna, at the very least, be here next week along with Rhea to receive an NXT North American Championship match from Wes Lee. We'll see what kind of ramifications that has on Great American Bash on July 30."

How did Rhea Ripley react to Dominik Mysterio's major win?

The RAW star had some help from his fellow Judgment Day members in winning the championship, which makes the win extra special. Unsurprisingly, The Eradicator quickly praised her on-screen partner after winning his first singles championship.

We can say that no brand is safe from the wrath of The Judgment Day, and the group will only prove to continue its dominant reign in the company.