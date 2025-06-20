Dominik Mysterio to lose Intercontinental Title to 42-year-old star after beating AJ Styles? Potential explored

Dominik Mysterio is set to face AJ Styles at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The Phenomenal One has reached a point in his career where he has been putting over talent and youngsters. Given this, there is a high possibility that Mysterio could defeat Styles and retain his title. However, even if Dirty Dom ends up beating the WWE legend, a 42-year-old veteran could take that title away from him.

LA Knight could go after Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship in the coming weeks on RAW. On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, it was reported that WWE is heavily interested in moving The Megastar to Monday Night RAW to give him a fresh start. If it happens, it could result in Knight becoming the mainstay of the red brand.

Currently, Knight is involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and his faction. But Triple H is likely to move him to another prominent storyline after the culmination of his ongoing rivalry. The WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting for LA Knight to be involved in a big storyline. Therefore, to fit his character and the fans' demand, the company could push him in the Intercontinental Title picture.

Besides, The Megastar could be a legitimate threat to Dominik Mysterio's title reign on Monday Night RAW. WWE could plan this feud around SummerSlam this year for the prestigious title. Considering Knight's ongoing momentum, the company could put the Intercontinental Title on his shoulders down the line. It could be an interesting twist in the mid-card division on the red brand.

Also, this way, WWE could end Dirty Dom's reign on a high note, potentially at The Biggest Party of the Summer. While it is an intriguing possibility, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio to betray Liv Morgan amid her absence?

Liv Morgan injured her shoulder this week on Monday Night RAW. As per reports, The Miracle Kid is set to undergo surgery, and she is expected to be out for the next six months. Amid her absence, Dominik Mysterio could sow the seeds of betrayal for his current partner.

The 28-year-old may find a new girlfriend in the form of Roxanne Perez on RAW. Ever since Perez was introduced to The Judgment Day, she has been trying to replace Morgan and get closer to Mysterio. The Prodigy has been trying to lure Dirty Dom for weeks by offering him chicken tenders backstage.

However, Liv Morgan was the roadblock that prevented Roxanne Perez from completing her task. Now that she is out of the picture, the 23-year-old could easily lure Dominik Mysterio on her side. This could lead to Dirty Dom cheating on Liv Morgan by officially accepting The Prodigy as his new girlfriend.

Such an angle could present an incredible storyline for the former Women's World Champion upon her return by keeping Dominik Mysterio as the central figure of all the chaos. However, this is only speculation at this point.

