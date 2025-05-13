Dominik Mysterio to lose his title to 9-time world champion due to Finn Balor's betrayal? Potential explored

The tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor has increased in recent weeks, and it was evident on this week's Monday show. Interestingly, the differences among The Judgment Day groupmates might lead to The Prince helping a supposed common enemy dethrone Dirty Dom.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor haven't been on the same page for the past few months, which only worsened when the former pinned the latter at WrestleMania 41 to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Although it seemed like they were working on their relationship since then, tensions continue to rise, especially after Balor and AJ Styles' match on RAW. Interestingly, Finn might snap and help The Phenomenal One get a win over Dirty Dom.

Finn and AJ have a long history from when they were in NJPW. Recently, their paths crossed again last week when Styles challenged Mysterio for the IC title, but the champion asked Balor to face AJ this week on RAW. The former Bullet Club members had an exciting match, but after an interference from Carlito and JD McDonagh, countered by Penta's presence, The Phenomenal One took the victory.

Finn might point out that Dom wasn't there for him this week, despite Balor having a singles match against Styles due to his request. As a result, The Prince can decide to finally cost Dom the title by helping AJ, whom he has known for a long time and knows is more than capable of carrying the championship.

For those unaware, AJ Styles is a three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and was a two-time TNA World Heavyweight, IWGP Heavyweight, and WWE Champion.

What did Dominik Mysterio say about his recent issues with Finn Balor on WWE RAW?

The disagreements between the two men have become more evident as the weeks pass, and even Dominik himself has noticed this. Still, he remains positive about their relationship.

In an interview on The Babyfaces podcast, Dominik Mysterio claimed that Finn Balor's recent behavior was because of his recent losses. The Intercontinental Champion also reasoned that he wasn't in the best condition at 'Mania and wasn't aware he pinned his teammate. Mysterio also shared that his fellow Judgment Day member got over it once he knew the title was in the group.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, and the future of The Judgment Day.

