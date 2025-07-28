Dominik Mysterio to lose his title at WWE SummerSlam 2025 after current champion costs him? Potential explored

WWE SummerSlam is just a few days away, and the excitement for the incredible matches set to take place at the premium live event has been through the roof. Some of the biggest matches of the year are scheduled for The Biggest Party of the Summer, and fans are eagerly waiting for the action to unfold.Among the massive matches booked, a singles bout for the Intercontinental Championship has also been made official. Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his title against AJ Styles in a matchup that the company has been teasing for months. The match was initially scheduled to take place at WWE Night of Champions, but Mysterio pulled out due to an injury, which ultimately led to the contest being canceled. Since then, Styles has been waiting for Mysterio to get cleared to compete, which was finally confirmed on an episode of RAW, leading to the match getting official.With the match all set, a major interference could happen, causing Dominik Mysterio to lose his Intercontinental Championship. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo might make his presence felt to help The Phenomenal One secure a big win at the premium live event.Dominik Mysterio, after the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, appeared at the AAA Alianzas event immediately following a match between Dragon Lee and El Hijo del Vikingo. After both men finished their match, he attacked both stars. Mysterio received a huge pop and drew a lot of attention, and a Fatal Four-Way match has been announced for Triplemania.Mysterio, along with El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee, will challenge Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at the show. With a lot of excitement among fans, only time will tell what Triple H has planned next for the stars.WWE’s CCO Triple H had a message for Dominik Mysterio after his appearance at AAAWWE Hall of Famer Triple H addressed the incredible pop Dominik Mysterio received after his surprise appearance at AAA. The 28-year-old made headlines with his debut, and The Game called him a ‘STAR’ following the massive event, praising the lucha libre division of the industry.&quot;.@luchalibreaaa is on fire. Last night in Mexico City… Wall-to-wall action from every match, a sing-along with El Grande Americano, and proof that no matter where he is … @DomMysterio35 is a STAR. #TripleMania streams on YouTube August 16 from Mexico City…are you ready? @WWE @wweespanol,&quot; wrote Triple H.Fans will now have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars next.