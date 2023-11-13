Dominik Mysterio to make a character change after Rey Mysterio's injury? Analysing the chances

Dominik Mysterio hasn’t been able to keep Rey Mysterio’s name out of his mouth even though they are no longer on the same brand. The Hall of Famer was forced to jump ship from RAW to SmackDown because of The Judgment Day in 2022.

It is possible that Rey Mysterio’s injury could cause Dominik Mysterio to undergo a character change. The NXT North American Champion could be upset and develop an aggressive side over the frustration of not being the one to put his “deadbeat dad” on the shelf.

With that said, Dominik did react to his father’s injury on the latest episode of SmackDown. WWE on Fox’s Twitter account posted a photo of Dom laughing in reaction to the brutal attack on Rey by Santos Escobar. Dominik liked the tweet.

For those unaware, Rey was betrayed by his protégé Santos Escobar on the November 10, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Legado Del Fantasma leader attacked his mentor and injured his ankle during the assault.

Dominik Mysterio to mock Rey Mysterio’s injury on RAW? Looking at the chances

Dominik Mysterio rarely misses the opportunity to take a shot at his father. The RAW superstar was seen telling Logan Paul to defeat Rey ahead of the Maverick’s United States Championship match against Rey at Crown Jewel 2023.

Logan Paul also gave a shoutout to Domink at a boxing event. The pair have bonded over their mutual disdain for “deadbeat dads” in WWE. Speaking of “deadbeat dads,” it is possible that Dominik could mock Rey’s injury on RAW this week.

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for RAW tonight:

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li

The Judgment Day (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven

The Miz vs. Ivar

Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

