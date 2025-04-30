Dominik Mysterio to make a huge decision with Tiffany Stratton after Liv Morgan update? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan won't spend much time together on WWE television in the coming weeks due to the latter's film project. Interestingly, her spot in The Judgment Day might be occupied by Tiffany Stratton.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan told Nick Aldis that she will be taking some time off WWE television due to a big Hollywood project. Dominik Mysterio requested some time off and reasoned that he can do whatever he wants as he is the Intercontinental Champion. This request was denied by Aldis, meaning "Dirty" Dom will be on the Monday show without his on-screen partner for a while.

The Intercontinental Champion can use The Miracle Kid's absence to recruit Tiffany Stratton to The Judgment Day. Dominik, Liv, and Tiffany are no strangers to each other.

In November 2024, Morgan, with Dominik and Raquel Rodriguez, confronted Nia Jax ahead of their Crown Jewel match. During the exchange, Tiffany asked if she would also win Mysterio if she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Liv.

Interestingly, the current Intercontinental Champion expressed interest in the idea of dating Stratton before his on-screen partner gave him an unpleasant look. Now that Liv Morgan will be absent for a while, "Dirty" Dom can attempt to make advances towards The Buff Barbie.

The Judgment Day will definitely gain a lot of momentum with Stratton in its corner, as she is the current Women's Champion on SmackDown. While this will certainly be an interesting turn of events, it may create some confusion, as Tiffany and Ludwig Kaiser's real-life relationship is well-known.

As per reports, Morgan's Hollywood project is expected to be a big one and can turn her into the next "it girl." The Women's Tag Team Champion's schedule remains unknown, but she may take several weeks to return.

Will the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship be vacated in Liv Morgan's absence?

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan dropped the Women's Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 41 to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. However, they quickly regained it on the RAW after 'Mania. From the looks of it, the gold will remain with The Judgment Day in Liv's absence.

In an episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes reported that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are likely going to keep the title and will defend it once The Miracle Kid is back from hiatus.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with The Judgment Day in the coming weeks.

