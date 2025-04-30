Is Liv Morgan leaving WWE?

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan made a blockbuster announcement on the latest episode of RAW. The 30-year-old revealed that she would be stepping away from WWE to work on a big Hollywood project. The news has left the wrestling world abuzz, as it came as a big surprise to the fans. It also left a few people wondering whether she was leaving the company.

However, the answer is NO! Morgan is not leaving WWE. She is signed with the Stamford-based promotion under a multi-year contract. The former Women's World Champion is just taking some time off from WWE programming to shoot for her upcoming film.

While nothing much has been revealed yet, it is expected to be a big project that could potentially establish Liv Morgan as a big star in the film industry. She is rumored to have a dramatic role in her new project. The Judgment Day member will take a break from her WWE obligations for some time, due to her shooting.

The timeline of Morgan's break has not yet been revealed. However, fans can expect her to be away for several weeks as Hollywood projects tend to tie up stars for a considerable amount of time. Liv is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions and it remains to be seen how things shape up on RAW, though latest reports from backstage have given some hints on the situation.

Could Liv Morgan leave for Hollywood next year?

WWE Superstars getting a call from Hollywood is considered a big thing, as it opens the door for a new career prospect. A lot of wrestlers have jumped to Hollywood over the years. So, Liv Morgan's upcoming project has raised a lot of questions among fans, and why not?

The WWE Universe has been wondering if she could permanently transition to the film industry next year. However, that does not appear to be the case. Morgan will remain a part of the Stamford-based promotion at least until 2029. She signed a five-year contract with WWE in October last year.

Even after her current deal expires, there is a good chance that she will renew it as her wrestling is seemingly far from over. Liv Morgan revealed in various interviews that she wants to prioritize her WWE career at this point and wants to solidify her spot at the top of the industry.

There is always a chance that she could jump to Hollywood once she is done with her in-ring career. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Women's World Champion.

