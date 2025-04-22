Dominik Mysterio may have hinted that his relationship with Liv Morgan has ended after WrestleMania 41

In recent months, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have become one of the most talked-about on-screen pairs in WWE. From witnessing public displays of affection on RAW to sporting the LivDom merchandise, fans are fully invested in their storyline. However, after WrestleMania 41, things might be changing.

With Dominik now holding a title and Morgan no longer a singles champion, the company has seemingly been teasing the pair's breakup.

Dominik may be planning to move on from Morgan because she is no longer a singles champion

Liv Morgan is no longer the Women’s World Champion. She lost the title to Rhea Ripley on RAW's Netflix premiere, marking the end of her 226-day reign. While Morgan captured the Women’s Tag Team Title with Raquel Rodriguez, she lost it to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41. However, the tandem did manage to win it back on the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW.

Dominik Mysterio's title win garnered a positive response, and he might be ready to turn babyface. Since The Miracle Kid is no longer a singles champion, "Dirty" Dom may not want to continue his association with her. His recent actions at 'Mania and on the RAW after The Show of Shows have only added more fuel to the fire.

Dominik got what he wanted, and he is now a champion

Dominik Mysterio walked out of WrestleMania 41 with the Intercontinental Championship after pinning Finn Balor in a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way match. The crowd gave him a huge reaction, sparking rumors that WWE might be preparing for his face turn. Many believe this would mean the end of his alliance or relationship with Liv Morgan.

In the storyline, Dominik Mysterio had chosen Morgan over Mami because he wanted to be treated like a man. It was all fun and games for months, but now that Dominik has gold around his waist, some fans think he got everything he wanted from the relationship and might not need Liv anymore.

Although fans expected a clean win to solidify his potential new character, Dominik Mysterio used outside help from JD McDonagh on RAW to defeat Penta and retain his title. Hence, while he’s still a heel for now, his relationship with Morgan might not hold the same importance for him anymore.

Did Dominik Mysterio throw away LivDom merchandise for good?

One moment that caught everyone’s attention came right after Dominik’s WrestleMania win. WWE recently released the official LivDom merchandise, which seemingly holds significance for The Miracle Kid.

When his title match at 'Mania ended, "Dirty" Dom shockingly threw his LivDom shirt at Penta in the ring. It was a small moment, but fans were quick to notice. Could this be his way of saying he’s done with The Miracle Kid?

After months of flirty promos, social media posts, and tag team chemistry, WWE may be starting to push Dominik Mysterio in a new direction. With Liv losing her position at the top of the card and "Dirty" Dom reaching the top of his game, the timing seems right for the duo's possible split.

