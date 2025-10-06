Dominik Mysterio may quit The Judgment Day on WWE RAW due to one reason

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio's days in the Judgment Day group could be numbered. The 28-year-old superstar may quit the heel faction soon after his growing discontent with the members. He has been at odds with Finn Balor for the past year, but they have not yet clashed against each other.However, Dom might take the hard decision on tonight's show, after his mates left him alone to battle it out against the behemoth, Rusev, in a one-on-one match last week. Finn Balor was already frustrated with Dom for not helping out JD McDonagh in his match against Rusev two weeks back. Balor even gave an earful to Dom for standing there idle, watching McDonagh getting squashed by The Bulgarian Brute. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSo, the two left Dominik to fend for himself alone during his battle against Rusev. Even though he somehow retained his title against the Bulgarian heavyweight, Dominik can take the bitter decision of moving away from Judgment Day, after Balor and McDonagh didn't come out to help him. Dominik could then either go with El Grande Americano, his newly found friend, or he could also turn babyface. The chances of him going with El Grande Americano are higher if he leaves The Judgment Day. El Grande is the newest well-wisher of Dom, who helped him win the AAA Mega Championship from El Hijo del Vikingo at World Collide: Las Vegas on September 12, 2025. He also helped Dom retain the Intercontinental title against AJ Styles on the September 1, 2025, edition of WWE RAW.While Finn Balor has expressed displeasure with Dom's hobnobbing with El Grande Americano, asking him to keep the matter of Judgment Day private, Dominik has continued his outside friendship with the masked superstar. Therefore, it won't be a surprise if Dom quits Judgment Day on tonight's edition of WWE RAW, and finally allies with El Grande Americano.Former WWE Champion says 'Eddie Spot' should be given to Dominik MysterioDominik Mysterio had surprised the fans by using the late WWE superstar, Eddie Guerrero's popular deceiving move. During his match against Rusev, Dominik tried to imitate Eddie Guerrero's cheat move by hitting Rusev with one of his titles on the back and then lying down to trick the referee into believing that he had been hit. While the move might not have gone successfully, as the referee caught the Intercontinental Champion cheating, it did surprise the fans. Dom then capitalized on the situation and rolled Rusev for the pin, winning the match. The segment left, former WWE Champion, Big E, amused, and he said that the 'Eddie Spot' should now be given to Dominik only.&quot;I love the Eddie spot, but it can lose its appeal if you see it over and over again. I think it's Dominik's spot now. I think Dominik has the right to the Eddie spot. Everyone else has to leave it alone. It's Dom's exclusively. He's owned it. He's been killing it. It's his,&quot; Big E said on the RAW Recap episode with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. [From 45:36 to 45:54]It will be interesting to see which opponent Dominik Mysterio will defend his WWE Intercontinental title against, and if he will once again use the 'Eddie Spot' to win the match.