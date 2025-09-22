  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE's El Grande Americano set for huge three-way in AAA

WWE's El Grande Americano set for huge three-way in AAA

By Greg Bush
Modified Sep 22, 2025 22:39 GMT
El Grande Americano will face Vikingo after costing him the championship at Worlds Collide (Credit: WWE.com)
El Grande Americano will face Vikingo after costing him the championship at Worlds Collide (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE Speed Champion El Grande Americano was vital in Dirty Dominik Mysterio's victory over El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide earlier this month, and now he'll have to answer for it. Americano will face Vikingo, as well as another WWE RAW star.

Ad

Dirty Dom has formed an alliance with Americano in the past month. While the other members of Judgment Day aren't too keen on it, with Finn Balor repeatedly warning Dom to keep Judgment Day business internal, Americano has aided Mysterio in several big matches. It all culminated at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas back on September 12th, where he secured the AAA Mega Championship for the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It appears that Vikingo, as well as Dragon Lee, will have a chance at revenge next month. AAA Lucha Libre revealed that El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano would clash in a triple threat match on September 27th, this Saturday.

El Grande Americano cost El hijo del Vikingo his championship at WWE Worlds Collide: Las Vegas

The third-generation Mysterio battled El Hijo Del Vikingo in the main event, challenging for the AAA Mega Championship. Judgment Day interfered, but they were quickly thwarted by Rey Mysterio and others. It was during this brawl that El Grande Americano slid a piece of metal to Dom while distracting the referee, allowing Dom to lay out Vikingo with a flying headbutt and win the belt with a Frog Splash.

Ad

After the match, Americano celebrated with Dominik Mysterio and the rest of Judgment Day, though the group was a bit wary of his presence. Two weeks after that match, Finn Balor still isn't too trusting of the "legendary luchador." What has Dominik promised him for his aid? While neither Dom, Americano, nor Finn is announced for the show tonight, Roxanne Perez is in action against Bayley. We can expect to see some kind of update with Judgment Day tonight.

Can Finn Balor and crew truly trust El Grande Americano? We'll have to tune into RAW to find out.

About the author
Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Twitter icon

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications