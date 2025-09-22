WWE's El Grande Americano set for huge three-way in AAA

WWE Speed Champion El Grande Americano was vital in Dirty Dominik Mysterio's victory over El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide earlier this month, and now he'll have to answer for it. Americano will face Vikingo, as well as another WWE RAW star.Dirty Dom has formed an alliance with Americano in the past month. While the other members of Judgment Day aren't too keen on it, with Finn Balor repeatedly warning Dom to keep Judgment Day business internal, Americano has aided Mysterio in several big matches. It all culminated at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas back on September 12th, where he secured the AAA Mega Championship for the WWE Intercontinental Champion.It appears that Vikingo, as well as Dragon Lee, will have a chance at revenge next month. AAA Lucha Libre revealed that El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano would clash in a triple threat match on September 27th, this Saturday.El Grande Americano cost El hijo del Vikingo his championship at WWE Worlds Collide: Las VegasThe third-generation Mysterio battled El Hijo Del Vikingo in the main event, challenging for the AAA Mega Championship. Judgment Day interfered, but they were quickly thwarted by Rey Mysterio and others. It was during this brawl that El Grande Americano slid a piece of metal to Dom while distracting the referee, allowing Dom to lay out Vikingo with a flying headbutt and win the belt with a Frog Splash.After the match, Americano celebrated with Dominik Mysterio and the rest of Judgment Day, though the group was a bit wary of his presence. Two weeks after that match, Finn Balor still isn't too trusting of the &quot;legendary luchador.&quot; What has Dominik promised him for his aid? While neither Dom, Americano, nor Finn is announced for the show tonight, Roxanne Perez is in action against Bayley. We can expect to see some kind of update with Judgment Day tonight.Can Finn Balor and crew truly trust El Grande Americano? We'll have to tune into RAW to find out.