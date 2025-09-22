Ludwig Kaiser on poor performance at WWE Royal Rumble: "Do not waste your time on what you want"

If you believe those who, for some reason, think WWE's Ludwig Kaiser is actually El Grande Americano, he's having a great year. But it didn't start that way for European Elegance, as he was eliminated in the Royal Rumble in six seconds.The former NXT Tag Team Champion has built an impressive career, having some incredible matches against stars like Sheamus, Bron Breakker, Penta, and others. Kaiser, much like The Celtic Warrior, actually, can be counted on to deliver a hard-hitting fight every time he's in the ring. After a back-and-forth 2024, Kaiser hoped to wow WWE fans and truly earn his spot in the Royal Rumble match.Unfortunately for the now 35-year-old, he was eliminated by Penta in six seconds at the event. In an interview with Kennt jeder - Der Podcast mit Hamad Firdousi, Kaiser said that it's important to do what you're supposed to do, whether you're happy or not.&quot;You need to know your spot. Whether you are happy about it or not, you need to do it as well as possible. It was a setup for the storyline with Penta. Personally, I wanted to be there, win it, and beat Cena at Mania. But not professionally. You can not do that. I took it as a compliment. There are many heels. Some that get booed, some get cheered. I am one of those who gets booed, alongside Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio. Do not waste your time on what you want so much. Focus on the task at hand. Remember that you are there for a reason, trust in it,&quot; Ludwig Kaiser said. [H/T Daniel Schachtmeier/WrestleTalk]Kaiser was the 13th member of the Rumble and the 8th to be eliminated.How has Ludwig Kaiser's WWE run been in 2025?In 2024, Kaiser took a violent turn with his character, intentionally putting Kofi Kingston on the shelf and attempting to do the same to many other WWE Superstars. Kaiser ended that year with a handful of Intercontinental Championship opportunities, though he never captured the title.Kaiser would become Penta's first serious rivalry in the promotion. After Penta dumped Ludwig from the Rumble in six seconds, he got his revenge with a Triple Threat win. The two settled their feud with a No Holds Barred match in March. Since then, Ludwig Kaiser has rarely been seen on WWE TV.On an unrelated note, El Grande Americano has really stood out since his debut earlier this year and continues to be a big hit with fans around the world. Most recently, Americano has aligned with Dominik Mysterio, assisting the third-generation star to win the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide this month.