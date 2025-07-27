  • home icon
  • Ludwig Kaiser shares major hint that he's El Grande Americano

Ludwig Kaiser shares major hint that he's El Grande Americano

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 27, 2025 21:18 GMT
Kaiser shared an interesting post today on social media. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Kaiser shared an interesting post today on social media. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Ludwig Kaiser seemingly shared a major hint that he is portraying popular WWE Superstar El Grande Americano. The humorous character was previously played by Chad Gable, but the leader of American Made is currently out of action due to an injury.

Kaiser took to Instagram today to share a message while tagging Monterrey International Airport in Mexico. There is a WWE Live Event scheduled for today in Monterrey, Mexico, and it would be a major hint if Kaiser does not compete at the event tonight, but El Grande Americano does. You can check out his message in the Instagram post below.

"Globetrotter 🌎," he wrote in the caption.
Gunther shared an update with Ludwig Kaiser earlier today on social media. The two stars are part of the Imperium faction but have not been featured on WWE television together as of late. The Ring General is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025 next weekend in New Jersey.

Wrestling veteran comments on Ludwig Kaiser not being featured on WWE television

Wrestling legend Kenny Bolin recently commented on Ludwig Kaiser's hiatus from WWE television and noted that he enjoyed his pairing with Gunther.

The World Heavyweight Champion used to have Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci as his stablemates in Imperium. Vinci was released by the promotion earlier this year, and Kaiser hasn't been featured in a segment with Gunther for some time.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Kenny Bolin wondered why the company wasn't utilizing Kaiser on television. He noted that the 35-year-old was small but had a great look, and he enjoyed his work in Imperium.

"Where has Ludwig Kaiser been lately? I haven't seen much of him lately. (...) He has a great look for what they do with him. You look at him and immediately you think you can whip his butt. There is just not much to that frame. But he has got an amazing look for what they do with him, and I always liked him with Gunther." [From 29:32 onwards]
You can check out Kenny Bolin's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Kaiser moving forward on RAW.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Edited by Robert Lentini
