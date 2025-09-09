Watch: Roxanne Perez breaks character and reacts to AJ Lee's WWE RAW return after 11 years 

AJ Lee made her first RAW appearance in over 11 years at this week's show, where she addressed her decision to return to wrestling. Roxanne Perez was unable to control her happiness over seeing her &quot;mom&quot; return and broke character when Lee's video was playing on the titantron during the episode.AJ Lee reintroduced herself to fans on RAW, not that she needed to, and drew huge cheers from the crowd. The former Divas Champion revealed that after achieving everything that she was to achieve, she decided to step back and devote time to her mental well-being. The Milwaukee fans soon broke out with &quot;therapy&quot; chants in a heartwarming moment that has gone viral for all the right reasons.Before the segment, RAW played Lee's hype video several times on the titantron. At one instance, Perez could be seen watching it and beaming with happiness. Though the Judgment Day member is a heel on TV, her excitement upon seeing the video play was palpable. Check out the clip below:$3 $3 $3Perez has been vocal about her admiration for Lee and has even gone on record to say that she wouldn't hang up her boots without facing her idol.AJ Lee will be in action at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025This week's RAW was also witness to the confirmation of Lee's first wrestling match in over a decade. As predicted by everyone, she will team up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on another husband-wife duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.This was arguably the safest option WWE could have gone for, as AJ Lee would be sharing the squared circle with three of the most polished wrestlers in the company today. Even if the former Divas Champion has some ring rust, which is unavoidable considering how long she's been away, Punk, Rollins, and Lynch could do the heavy-lifting, leaving Lee to ease into her rhythm.