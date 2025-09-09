  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roxanne Perez
  • Watch: Roxanne Perez breaks character and reacts to AJ Lee's WWE RAW return after 11 years 

Watch: Roxanne Perez breaks character and reacts to AJ Lee's WWE RAW return after 11 years 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 09, 2025 05:39 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's YouTube channel)

AJ Lee made her first RAW appearance in over 11 years at this week's show, where she addressed her decision to return to wrestling. Roxanne Perez was unable to control her happiness over seeing her "mom" return and broke character when Lee's video was playing on the titantron during the episode.

Ad

AJ Lee reintroduced herself to fans on RAW, not that she needed to, and drew huge cheers from the crowd. The former Divas Champion revealed that after achieving everything that she was to achieve, she decided to step back and devote time to her mental well-being. The Milwaukee fans soon broke out with "therapy" chants in a heartwarming moment that has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Before the segment, RAW played Lee's hype video several times on the titantron. At one instance, Perez could be seen watching it and beaming with happiness. Though the Judgment Day member is a heel on TV, her excitement upon seeing the video play was palpable. Check out the clip below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Perez has been vocal about her admiration for Lee and has even gone on record to say that she wouldn't hang up her boots without facing her idol.

AJ Lee will be in action at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

This week's RAW was also witness to the confirmation of Lee's first wrestling match in over a decade. As predicted by everyone, she will team up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on another husband-wife duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

This was arguably the safest option WWE could have gone for, as AJ Lee would be sharing the squared circle with three of the most polished wrestlers in the company today. Even if the former Divas Champion has some ring rust, which is unavoidable considering how long she's been away, Punk, Rollins, and Lynch could do the heavy-lifting, leaving Lee to ease into her rhythm.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications