Former WWE champion sends 3-word message to AJ Lee; it's not CM Punk

A former WWE champion recently took to social media to send a three-word message to AJ Lee. The star being referred to is former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade.

After returning to television in December 2023 and competing in a few matches, Jade was forced to go off TV once again due to an injury she suffered during her match against Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship on January 12, 2024.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez have already referred to CM Punk and AJ Lee as their "Dad" and "Mom". Something similar happened once again as Jade took to X/Twitter to send a message to Lee, wishing her a Happy Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day @TheAJMendez," she wrote.

AJ Lee has not responded to Cora Jade's Mother's Day wish at the time of writing this.

Current WWE champion said she wants to have a match with AJ Lee

During a recent edition of the Ring The Belle, current WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez said she hoped AJ Lee would return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Perez added that she cannot retire before having a match against the former Divas Champion.

"It's going, we're trying you know. Hopefully, one day, she'll come back and maybe we can all do something together. That would be, that would be like my dream. I can't retire until I have a match against AJ Lee. So you know, I can't be 80 years old wrestling either, so," Roxanne Perez said.

CM Punk has made references related to his wife, AJ Lee, multiple times on television since his return to World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

Many fans believe Lee might return to the Stamford-based promotion soon. It will be interesting to see what the former WWE Divas Champion has planned for her future in professional wrestling.

