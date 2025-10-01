Dominik Mysterio may have subtly hinted he’ll soon betray his Judgment Day partner!

Dominik Mysterio is currently on a roll, holding two titles simultaneously: the Intercontinental Championship and the AAA Mega Championship. The self-proclaimed "King of Luchadors" has managed to outsmart every one of his opponents so far. That said, while chasing success, "Dirty" Dom has recently strained his relationship with The Judgment Day.

While tension has been simmering beneath the surface for a while now, the young Mysterio's recent alliance with El Grande Americano has not sat well with the rest of his stablemates, especially Finn Balor. The Irish star has withdrawn his support, leaving Mysterio alone to fight his battles.

To get back in Balor's good graces, Mysterio may make a shocking decision soon. In a surprising turn of events, Dominik Mysterio could betray Liv Morgan upon her return. Speculation arose after "Dirty" Dom seemingly abandoned a tradition that he had been following lately.

Fans on social media pointed out that Mysterio was not wearing Liv Morgan's t-shirt around his waist on this past week's RAW, something he had been doing for a while now as a tribute to her on-screen girlfriend. This may be a subtle indication that there could be trouble in paradise for LivDom when The Miracle Kid makes her return.

Morgan has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury during a match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of RAW. There is no clear timeline for her return, but whenever it happens, her reunion with Daddy Dom may lead to heartbreak for The Miracle Kid.

Finn Balor was in the middle of a power struggle with Morgan before she was injured. Even in her absence, The Prince has been politicking to gain control over The Judgment Day. Given this, Dominik Mysterio may decide to betray Balor's rival within the faction, Liv Morgan, to regain the Irish star's support.

That said, this angle is only speculative at this point.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Rusev on Monday Night RAW

After defeating Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match, Rusev set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship. The Bulgarian Brute confronted "Dirty" Dom backstage a couple of weeks ago, putting him on notice.

Last week, Mysterio convinced his Judgment Day stablemate, JD McDonagh, to deal with Rusev, but the Irish star was unsuccessful, as The Bulgarian Brute not only defeated him but also attacked McDonagh post-match.

Interestingly, Mysterio didn't intervene to help his stablemate, leading to Finn Balor making the save. This week, the 39-year-old went one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio for the IC Championship.

"Dirty" Dom was the most vulnerable he had been in a while, as he had no backup. However, just when everyone thought Mysterio's days as champion were numbered, he once again managed to outsmart his opponent, Rusev, and sneak away with the victory.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the young Mysterio in the Stamford-based promotion.

