Dominik Mysterio to miss WrestleMania 41 and get replaced by former WWE World Champion? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio could most probably get in a Fatal-Four Way match at WWE WrestleMania 41, along with Finn Balor and Penta, to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title. The star was involved during this week's main event bout between Bron and Penta, which eventually resulted in Penta losing his title shot.

Ad

However, things might get awry for him just a week before 'Mania, when his own faction-mate, Finn Balor, takes him out, thus preventing his participation at WrestleMania 41. And who replaces him?

It could be The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus. The former WWE World Champion is not in any storyline for The Show of Shows so far, and he might just replace Dom in the Fatal-Four Way match at WrestleMania 41.

Finn Balor is already miffed with Dominik for talking to Penta behind his back, and even pitching his entry into the group as JD McDonagh's replacement. Balor even went to the extent of calling Dominik a 'snake' for going out and speaking to people behind his back.

Ad

Trending

Ad

This week on the red brand, Balor was left fuming at Dominik after the latter offered a chair to Penta during the main event. While Penta refused Dom's offer and instead replied with a SuperKick, Balor might not let it go easily. He can vent out his frustration on Dom by secretly attacking him behind the scenes and taking him out of WrestleMania.

Sensing the void, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H might then insert Sheamus into the match. Sheamus could fit in this bout seeing as how he has been chasing the Intercontinental Title for quite a while.

Ad

He has already feuded with Bron over the gold, unsuccessfully though. This time, however, The Celtic King could finally use the multi-man format to his advantage and beat the other three to win the Intercontinental Championship, thus becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

The three-time WWE Champion has won every title in the company apart from the IC Title. It is the only accolade that has eclipsed the former WWE Champion, and he might achieve it at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Finn Balor can also kick out Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day after WWE WrestleMania 41

It's well-known that Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor haven't been quite on the same page in the last few weeks. The two have quarreled on multiple occasions, hinting at a split in the group.

Therefore, after WrestleMania 41, there are chances that Finn Balor finally shuts the door on Dom and throws him out of The Judgment Day. This shall also set up their potential feud for SummerSlam.

Ad

Ad

It was even rumored earlier that Dom may walk out of The Judgment Day before this comes to play, amidst constant infighting with Balor, and join forces with his father, Rey Mysterio, once again.

It remains to be seen how long Dominik and Balor stay together in the faction, despite their apparent, and growing, animosity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback