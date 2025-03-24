Dominik Mysterio offers major WWE star spot in The Judgment Day on RAW

Dominik Mysterio offered a major WWE Superstar a spot in The Judgment Day during this week's edition of RAW. Mysterio is currently a member of the faction and is in a storyline relationship with Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan.

Dirty Dom approached Penta backstage tonight on WWE RAW ahead of his Intercontinental Championship match against Bron Breakker. Mysterio complimented the former AEW star as a performer but claimed that his faction could take him to the next level.

The former NXT North American Champion added that the luchador could possibly become the new IC Champion with the help of The Judgment Day on RAW.

Finn Balor squared off against Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker in the main event of last week's episode of RAW. Dominik Mysterio attempted to get involved but accidentally knocked his stablemate off the turnbuckle.

Breakker was able to capitalize on the accidental distraction and picked up the pinfall victory to retain the title. After last week's episode of the red brand, Balor took to social media to claim that Mysterio was a snake.

There was a report earlier today that a massive Fatal Four Way match for the Intercontinental Championship will be taking place next month at WrestleMania 41, featuring Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for The Show of Shows in the weeks ahead.

