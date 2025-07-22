  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Dominik Mysterio to be punished by Adam Pearce for backstage incident on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio to be punished by Adam Pearce for backstage incident on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:16 GMT
Dominik Mysterio &amp; Adam Pearce
Dominik Mysterio & Adam Pearce [Image source: WWE.com & WWE Deutschland's IG]

Dominik Mysterio is currently reigning supreme as the Intercontinental Champion on RAW. However, the 28-year-old has been evading a championship defense against AJ Styles for the past few weeks, citing that he is not medically cleared. However, things took an interesting turn this week when Dirty Dom underwent a medical evaluation following Adam Pearce's constant rebukes.

Ad

Before the reports of his assessment could come out, Mysterio ambushed Styles from behind, laying him out. Following the shocking backstage incident, there is a good possibility that the RAW General Manager could take strict action against him.

Firstly, Dominik Mysterio harmed Styles before the paperwork was done. Secondly, he may have kept Adam Pearce in the dark for the past few weeks, lying that he was medically not cleared. The fact that Dirty Dom attacked AJ Styles and accepted his SummerSlam challenge without even waiting for the reports of his medical evaluation indicates that he was fooling Pearce all along.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While Mysterio might have been dealing with a minor injury before, its nature was not severe enough to keep him off SummerSlam. Therefore, the 28-year-old had seemingly lied about his condition to the RAW General Manager to avoid a championship defense. Besides, he has constantly been a nagging problem for the latter on Monday Night RAW.

Taking all these factors into consideration, there are high chances that Adam Pearce might punish Dominik Mysterio. He could impose a heavy penalty on The Judgment Day member for his reprehensible actions. Besides, Pearce could also add some stipulation in Mysterio's SummerSlam match against Styles, which could put Dom at a disadvantage.

Ad
Ad

Dominik Mysterio to lose to AJ Styles at SummerSlam?

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam. Although he has been avoiding this match, Mysterio now has no option but to compete. Styles is one of the most decorated stars in WWE and poses a legitimate threat to Mysterio's title reign.

As a result, fans have been wondering whether the 28-year-old could lose the coveted title at the summer extravaganza. This can surely happen if WWE intends to pull off a big shocker, but the chances are relatively low since Dominik Mysterio has a lot of momentum.

Ad

However, losing the gold will not only affect him but will also deflate The Judgment Day's newfound glory. All the members of the faction currently have a championship around their waist. But Mysterio losing his gold at SummerSlam could make him look like the weak link of the group.

This could be somewhat detrimental to his career and also deal a significant blow to The Judgment Day. Hence, Triple H might not take the title away from Dirty Dom at this point.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications