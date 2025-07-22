Dominik Mysterio to be punished by Adam Pearce for backstage incident on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is currently reigning supreme as the Intercontinental Champion on RAW. However, the 28-year-old has been evading a championship defense against AJ Styles for the past few weeks, citing that he is not medically cleared. However, things took an interesting turn this week when Dirty Dom underwent a medical evaluation following Adam Pearce's constant rebukes.Before the reports of his assessment could come out, Mysterio ambushed Styles from behind, laying him out. Following the shocking backstage incident, there is a good possibility that the RAW General Manager could take strict action against him.Firstly, Dominik Mysterio harmed Styles before the paperwork was done. Secondly, he may have kept Adam Pearce in the dark for the past few weeks, lying that he was medically not cleared. The fact that Dirty Dom attacked AJ Styles and accepted his SummerSlam challenge without even waiting for the reports of his medical evaluation indicates that he was fooling Pearce all along.While Mysterio might have been dealing with a minor injury before, its nature was not severe enough to keep him off SummerSlam. Therefore, the 28-year-old had seemingly lied about his condition to the RAW General Manager to avoid a championship defense. Besides, he has constantly been a nagging problem for the latter on Monday Night RAW.Taking all these factors into consideration, there are high chances that Adam Pearce might punish Dominik Mysterio. He could impose a heavy penalty on The Judgment Day member for his reprehensible actions. Besides, Pearce could also add some stipulation in Mysterio's SummerSlam match against Styles, which could put Dom at a disadvantage.Dominik Mysterio to lose to AJ Styles at SummerSlam?Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam. Although he has been avoiding this match, Mysterio now has no option but to compete. Styles is one of the most decorated stars in WWE and poses a legitimate threat to Mysterio's title reign.As a result, fans have been wondering whether the 28-year-old could lose the coveted title at the summer extravaganza. This can surely happen if WWE intends to pull off a big shocker, but the chances are relatively low since Dominik Mysterio has a lot of momentum.However, losing the gold will not only affect him but will also deflate The Judgment Day's newfound glory. All the members of the faction currently have a championship around their waist. But Mysterio losing his gold at SummerSlam could make him look like the weak link of the group.This could be somewhat detrimental to his career and also deal a significant blow to The Judgment Day. Hence, Triple H might not take the title away from Dirty Dom at this point.