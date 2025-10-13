  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio to quit The Judgment Day after his title match on WWE RAW today? Why it is possible

Dominik Mysterio to quit The Judgment Day after his title match on WWE RAW today? Why it is possible

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 13, 2025 10:16 GMT
Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio [Image via WWE.com]

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta on RAW today. It is expected to be a great wrestling match where both superstars might steal the show with their performances. However, there is a good possibility that the events of this match might become the catalyst for Mysterio's potential exit from The Judgment Day.

Dirty Dom has been fighting his battles on his own lately. Although he uses underhanded tactics, he has been doing it without the help of any of his faction members. However, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh might offer to be at the ringside for Dominik Mysterio in his match against Penta today, even though The Prince has not been on the same page with the 28-year-old of late.

On the other hand, Rusev has some unfinished business with both Penta and Mysterio. There is a high possibility that The Bulgarian Brute might interfere in the Intercontinental Championship match, fuming in rage. However, instead of helping out their stablemate, Balor and McDonagh might run away from the ringside to save themselves, leaving Dirty Dom all alone.

also-read-trending Trending

It might frustrate Dominik Mysterio, who could question his stablemate's friendship after the potential events. Such an angle might fuel his already growing rift with Finn Balor, aggravating the situation. As a result, Mysterio may walk away from The Judgment Day, stating that he does not need them anymore. It could mark his official exit from the heel faction on RAW.

However, this is a purely speculative angle. Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for Dominik Mysterio. It will also be interesting to see how his relationship with The Judgment Day fares from here on.

Dominik Mysterio to turn babyface after his potential departure from The Judgment Day?

Dominik Mysterio has been on a memorable run as the Intercontinental Champion. He has been delivering incredible matches in recent months, becoming a fan favorite among the WWE Universe. Fans often wonder whether Dirty Dom will turn babyface down the line after leaving The Judgment Day.

Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship win received one of the loudest pops of the WrestleMania 41 weekend. Fans have been supporting him wholeheartedly in his matches while chanting in his favor against top stars like Rusev and AJ Styles. Well, this is something not very often seen with heels in WWE.

There is a good possibility that the company may decide to turn Dominik Mysterio into a babyface after his potential exit from The Judgment Day. The 28-year-old has managed to create a massive fanbase despite being a heel, which showcases his charisma and his ability to connect with the WWE Universe.

The Stamford-based promotion often capitalizes on such things, which have been seen over the years. If the company positions Mysterio as a babyface in the main event scene, it could boost his merchandise sales and significantly increase Dirty Dom's status and popularity among fans.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

