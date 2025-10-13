Dominik Mysterio to quit The Judgment Day after his title match on WWE RAW today? Why it is possible

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta on RAW today. It is expected to be a great wrestling match where both superstars might steal the show with their performances. However, there is a good possibility that the events of this match might become the catalyst for Mysterio's potential exit from The Judgment Day.Dirty Dom has been fighting his battles on his own lately. Although he uses underhanded tactics, he has been doing it without the help of any of his faction members. However, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh might offer to be at the ringside for Dominik Mysterio in his match against Penta today, even though The Prince has not been on the same page with the 28-year-old of late.On the other hand, Rusev has some unfinished business with both Penta and Mysterio. There is a high possibility that The Bulgarian Brute might interfere in the Intercontinental Championship match, fuming in rage. However, instead of helping out their stablemate, Balor and McDonagh might run away from the ringside to save themselves, leaving Dirty Dom all alone.It might frustrate Dominik Mysterio, who could question his stablemate's friendship after the potential events. Such an angle might fuel his already growing rift with Finn Balor, aggravating the situation. As a result, Mysterio may walk away from The Judgment Day, stating that he does not need them anymore. It could mark his official exit from the heel faction on RAW.However, this is a purely speculative angle. Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for Dominik Mysterio. It will also be interesting to see how his relationship with The Judgment Day fares from here on.Dominik Mysterio to turn babyface after his potential departure from The Judgment Day?Dominik Mysterio has been on a memorable run as the Intercontinental Champion. He has been delivering incredible matches in recent months, becoming a fan favorite among the WWE Universe. Fans often wonder whether Dirty Dom will turn babyface down the line after leaving The Judgment Day.Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship win received one of the loudest pops of the WrestleMania 41 weekend. Fans have been supporting him wholeheartedly in his matches while chanting in his favor against top stars like Rusev and AJ Styles. Well, this is something not very often seen with heels in WWE. There is a good possibility that the company may decide to turn Dominik Mysterio into a babyface after his potential exit from The Judgment Day. The 28-year-old has managed to create a massive fanbase despite being a heel, which showcases his charisma and his ability to connect with the WWE Universe.The Stamford-based promotion often capitalizes on such things, which have been seen over the years. If the company positions Mysterio as a babyface in the main event scene, it could boost his merchandise sales and significantly increase Dirty Dom's status and popularity among fans.