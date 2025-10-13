Triple H may have subtly confirmed Dominik Mysterio’s former rival will help him retain his title on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Penta today on RAW. It will be a tough challenge for Dirty Dom, as the masked luchador poses a legitimate threat to his gold. However, Triple H may have already spoiled the match's outcome. The WWE CCO may have subtly hinted that Mysterio's former rival, Rusev, will help him retain his title.Last week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio was part of a Six-Man Tag Team Match where he teamed up with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to battle AJ Styles, Dragon Lee, and Penta. Just when the match was heading towards its climax, Rusev came out from backstage, fueled by his unresolved grudge from Mysterio's controversial title retention against him.He charged right into the 28-year-old with the intent to exact revenge on the latter. However, things backfired as The Bulgarian Brute received a superkick from Penta, which was intended for Dirty Dom. After what happened on RAW, it does not look like Rusev will be in a good mood. There is a good possibility of him crashing the Intercontinental Championship match today.He could launch a vicious attack on Penta and Dominik Mysterio mid-match, causing it to end in a disqualification. Championships do not change hands if the bout ends in DQ. While The Bulgarian Brute may not help Mysterio deliberately, his potential actions could unknowingly benefit The Judgment Day member and help him retain the Intercontinental Championship.Therefore, WWE's creative head, Triple H, may have already given away the potential outcome of today's title match last week on RAW. Rusev not only has an overdue revenge on Mysterio, but he also has a score to settle with Penta now. This could ultimately lead to a three-way feud involving all three stars for the coveted title on Monday Night RAW.Triple H may book Dominik Mysterio in a monumental match next monthDominik Mysterio is undoubtedly having the best time of his career currently. He not only has the WWE Intercontinental Championship, but Mysterio also holds the AAA Mega Championship. Well, the Stamford-based promotion could be preparing him for a far bigger thing, which could potentially unravel next month.Triple H could book Dominik Mysterio in a huge match against John Cena next month. The Cenation Leader is currently nearing the end of his WWE career as he has only four appearances left. Cena will appear on the November 10 and November 17 editions of RAW, which will be followed by his appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames.Rumors have been swirling that Mysterio could face the WWE legend on one of those dates. Currently, that match is expected to happen at the upcoming premium live event in San Diego. This will be one of the biggest matches of Dirty Dom's career, which could elevate his status to a whole new level.Besides, John Cena never won the Intercontinental Championship in his illustrious career. Therefore, it gives him all the more reason to go after The Judgmenty Day member, who currently holds the title. Hence, Cena vs. Mysterio seems inevitable in WWE next month.