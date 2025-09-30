  • home icon
  • Dominik Mysterio's Next Challenger For the Intercontinental Championship Revealed on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio's Next Challenger For the Intercontinental Championship Revealed on WWE RAW

By Divesh Merani
Modified Sep 30, 2025 09:50 GMT
Dominik Mysterio (Image via WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio (Image via WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio had a successful night on WWE RAW, as he retained his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev. He did it all on his own, after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh abandoned him.

However, the challengers just keep on coming. Holding on to both the Intercontinental and AAA Mega Titles will be a tough feat for Dirty Dom. He was confronted by an old rival during an interview in the stands following his big win over Rusev on WWE RAW.

Penta stepped up to Dominik Mysterio during the segment and declared that the Intercontinental Championship would be his. The former AEW star further said that he is the true King of the Luchadores, claiming Dirty Dom's nickname for himself.

The Judgment Day member fought back and stated that he's already beaten Penta five times. Regardless, this essentially confirms he will challenge Mysterio for the title yet again. A potential feud over the AAA Mega Championship was also teased.

Dominik has his hands full right now, after it was announced that Dragon Lee will challenge him at AAA's next major event, Heroes Inmortales.

Dominik Mysterio could get kicked out of The Judgment Day

As mentioned above, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were not at ringside to support Dominik Mysterio against Rusev on WWE RAW. The two of them might secretly be hoping that he loses the Intercontinental Championship soon, based on their recent interactions.

Balor and Mysterio constantly keep butting heads, which could eventually lead to a nasty breakup. This may lead to Dirty Dom losing the Intercontinental Title and being replaced in The Judgment Day at the same time. Of course, it will have to be to the right person.

Penta might not be the one to dethrone Dominik Mysterio, but there are others who could be a good fit for the faction. El Grande Americano betraying him is a possibility, with Finn Balor orchestrating the entire thing. The Prince himself might be the one to take the IC Title away from Dirty Dom.

Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

