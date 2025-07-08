Dominik Mysterio to reveal WWE Hall of Famer as his new girlfriend? Exploring the possibility

Liv Morgan has been Dominik Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend in WWE since SummerSlam 2024. This happened after Dominik betrayed Rhea Ripley during her match against Liv, helping The Miracle Kid retain the Women's World Title. It didn't stop there, as the two kissed each other after the bout.
However, on the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv sustained a shoulder injury during her match against Kairi Sane. The 31-year-old fell face-first onto the mat and landed awkwardly on her shoulder. This led to the premature end of the bout, and Sane was declared the winner by referee's decision. Since then, Morgan has been sidelined, and it has been reported that her injury requires surgery.
Now that the former Women's World Champion will be off WWE TV for a while, there is a possibility that Dominik might introduce Nikki Bella as his new girlfriend. The WWE Hall of Famer was expected to square off against Liv Morgan at Evolution 2, but that couldn't happen due to Liv's injury.
On the latest episode of RAW, Nikki confirmed her return to in-ring action this Sunday at the all-women's premium live event. The 41-year-old will be locking horns with other female superstars in the Women's Battle Royal, with the winner set for a title match at Clash in Paris.
Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio and Nikki Bella also spent time together backstage during the show. This could be a hint that the Intercontinental Champion might potentially replace Morgan with Nikki and have the latter introduced as his new girlfriend.
However, the abovementioned scenario is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.
Dominik Mysterio to add Austin Theory to The Judgement Day?
The Judgment Day appears to be flying high with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh as the current World Tag Team Champions. The team seems to have reclaimed its position as one of the factions to be reckoned with in WWE. That said, there is a possibility that Dominik Mysterio might add Austin Theory to the stable.
Theory shares a great friendship with Dominik, and the duo has been seen traveling and working out together on several occasions. The former United States Champion could be added to the group as a replacement for Carlito, who exited the company last month.
However, this scenario remains hypothetical, and fans will have to wait to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.
