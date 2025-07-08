Dominik Mysterio's ex-crush to make her WWE return after 4 years for a match at Evolution? Exploring the possibility

WWE Evolution 2 is around the corner, and the card appears stacked, promising big moments. Still, fans could see some big names returning at the premium live event. The Hall of Famer, whom Dominik Mysterio recently called his crush growing up, is one of the favorites to return for a match at the all-women’s show.
The event is set to feature some major bouts, including a women’s Battle Royal where the winner will earn a shot at a world title at the 2025 Clash in Paris. Nikki Bella announced her participation in the Battle Royal.
However, Bella seemingly won’t be the only Hall of Famer to compete at the event. Torrie Wilson recently dropped a hint regarding her potential return at Evolution 2. She tweeted that the card for the all-women's PLE is shaping up very well.
"WWE Evolution is shaping up to be 🔥," she wrote.
Wilson competed at the first-ever Evolution event in the Battle Royal. She could continue her streak by returning after four years and being a part of the Battle Royal this year.
Wilson hasn’t competed in WWE for more than four years; her last match in the company was the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2021, where she entered as the surprise entrant at number 17. Evolution 2 could be the perfect stage for Wilson’s WWE return.
That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
Former WWE star reveals why he didn’t enjoy kissing Torrie Wilson
In 2002, Torrie Wilson had a backstage segment where she shared a kiss with former superstar Maven.
While fans might not remember the segment, the former WWE star recalled the infamous moment between him and Wilson on the Maven Huffman YouTube channel.
Maven revealed that the kiss wasn’t enjoyable, as Torrie Wilson’s husband, Billy Kidman, would make hilarious comments when they filmed the kiss, which ruined the moment.
“Torrie’s husband Billy [Kidman], well, he was literally behind the camera while we were filming this. I think we took three or four takes of this, but everytime we would get down with the take, and they would yell cut, he would say, ‘Maven, how’s my d*** taste?’ So, for anyone who thinks that even that was enjoyable, that’s an easy way to ruin it,” said Maven. [6:38 onwards] [H/T: TJR Wrestling]
It will be interesting to see whether Torrie Wilson will return to World Wrestling Entertainment this weekend at Evolution 2.
