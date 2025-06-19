Dominik Mysterio’s godfather to return to WWE after 3 decades to manage The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day is currently experiencing many ups and downs in WWE. A few weeks ago, Carlito was released from the Stamford-based promotion and removed from the group. During the latest edition of RAW, Liv Morgan suffered a real-life injury when her shoulder was dislocated in a match against Kairi Sane.
It was also revealed that Morgan’s injury will require surgery. Therefore, she is expected to be off television for about six months. Amid this turmoil, Dominik Mysterio may make a bold move by bringing his godfather, Konnan, to WWE after almost three decades to manage the villainous faction.
For those unaware, Konnan is the real-life godfather of Dominik. The veteran has an interesting history with the Mysterio family. Furthermore, the 61-year-old star has played a major role in Dominik's in-ring career, serving as one of his first trainers.
With Liv Morgan out of The Judgment Day due to a real-life injury, Finn Balor may try to take over the faction and dominate the decisions of the IC Champion. Considering this prospect, it could be great for Dom Dom to bring Konnan back on WWE television as part of a storyline where he will manage the RAW faction.
Already, the veteran has praised Dominik and is impressed by his work in the sports entertainment juggernaut. While speaking on the Busted Open podcast last year, Konnan stated that the 28-year-old star has only been in the business for three or four years and has achieved this immense success.
"Dom even told me this, which is something I've always said, and he said it to me. He goes 'Bro, if you do something and it's different, people will buy your merch at anytime.' And I go, 'Dude, I can't believe you already caught that with only three or four years in the business,'" Dominik's godfather said.
Considering all these prospects, Dominik Mysterio's decision to bring Konnan back to WWE after three decades will be favorable, as it could help him avoid being controlled by Finn Balor in The Judgment Day amid Liv's absence.
Dominik Mysterio must be careful at WWE Night of Champions 2025
At WWE Night of Champions 2025, Dominik Mysterio will face AJ Styles in an Intercontinental Title match. This bout was announced on RAW this week by Nick Aldis after The Phenomenal One took the Intercontinental Title.
After Morgan's injury, Dominik needs to be extra careful heading into this match, especially due to Finn Balor. The power struggle between Balor and Dominik Mysterio has been hinted at multiple times on the red brand.
Balor hasn't held the singles Championship in WWE for quite a while, and Dom Dom's holding of the title likely doesn't make him any happier. Given this situation, Finn might try to interfere in Dominik's match at Night of Champions, or his distraction could favour AJ Styles.
This could lead to a title change at the Saudi Arabia show. For this reason, The Judgment Day member needs to be more watchful for his upcoming match.