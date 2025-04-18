Dominik Mysterio to sit out of WrestleMania 41 after WWE star puts him out of commission? Potential last-minute twist explored

WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to feature the biggest match of Dominik Mysterio's career as he challenges Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match. Mysterio has been one of the top heels on the roster lately and is speculated to be the frontrunner to walk out from The Grandest Stage of Them All as the champion.

JD McDonagh could make his return to the company for the first time in months to injure Mysterio and put him out of action ahead of The Show of Shows. McDonagh has been off WWE TV for the past few months due to an injury sustained in a tag team match alongside Dominik.

Since then, Dominik has been trying to replace the star and bring in a new name to The Judgment Day, which has caused tensions among the faction's members, including Finn Balor and Mysterio.

JD McDonagh could take out his wrath on the 28-year-old star, firstly for not being a helping hand when he gave away his entire body in the tag team match. Secondly, McDonagh could unleash an assault on Mysterio for planning to replace him while he was sidelined with an injury.

Finn Balor could order his friend to come back and take the Judgment Day member out, which could result in the star being eliminated from the Fatal Four-Way match and increase Balor's chances of walking out as the Intercontinental Champion.

Dominik Mysterio shared a strategy to ensure The Judgment Day's victory at WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is set to feature two big matches involving the Judgment Day members. While all other members could pick a victory, one of either Finn Balor or Dominik Mysterio will end up on the losing side at WrestleMania.

Mysterio, in a recent edition of RAW Recap, addressed a potential scenario in the Fatal Four-Way match where he could have the opportunity to pin Finn Balor and secure a victory. The former NXT North American Champion stated that he would ensure that in such a situation, Balor was above Mysterio, allowing him to claim the gold.

Dominik further added that Balor was a senior member of The Judgment Day and that this would be the right thing to do.

"Are you familiar with firefighter training? So what I would do in this situation, right, is I'd grab, go to roll, and grab his arm, and turn his body. So, he would end up on top of me to get the pin. It's seniority, and like I said, Finn's been the dad that stepped up. So you got to do what's right," he said. [From 44:04 onwards]

While this is just a strategy, it would be interesting to see how the emotions unfold during the match. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for all four stars involved in the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

