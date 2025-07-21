Dominik Mysterio to skip WWE RAW and get attacked by 9-time World Champion at his house? Possibility explored 

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, the reigning Intercontinental Champion, has been out injured over the past few weeks, with a perfectly legitimate doctor's note to justify his abstinence from in-ring competition. However, on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce is set to take the plunge as he attempts to determine the veracity of said doctor's note, with WWE Medical set to evaluate Mysterio as he continues to avoid defending his title against AJ Styles.

Styles, himself a former Intercontinental Champion, has been involved in some hilarious exchanges with Dirty Dom backstage, and it is expected that the title match between Styles and Mysterio will be made official for SummerSlam tonight on RAW.

AJ Styles, having made his blockbuster return to TNA on Sunday night, seems to have kickstarted the final leg of his storied career, in which he has won nine major World Championships across four different promotions - being a three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, two-time TNA World Champion, two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and two-time WWE Champion.

These title runs helped him mark his territory, break new ground, and pave the way for the wrestlers of today. However, Styles' legacy transcends these championship reigns. He stands as a trailblazer in the world of professional wrestling, and someone younger wrestlers aspire to be like. Styles could give fans and wrestlers another reason to look up to him on RAW tonight.

Dom may be a cowardly, pusillanimous, spineless, and timid wimp, but he is, to his credit, a crafty little genie. The Intercontinental Champion, in order to continue to avoid defending his title, could simply no-show tonight's RAW, staying home and claiming that his health has gotten worse. As someone with over 25 years in the wrestling business, AJ Styles could see through this charade.

If Dominik Mysterio's absence is announced a few hours before the show, Styles could logically fly out to San Diego to personally whoop Dominik's posterior until he agrees to a match at SummerSlam. Ah, beating up Dominik Mysterio all over his house - now that's something every fan and wrestler would want to do! And for Styles, this would be rookie games. Last year, he had flown out all the way to Perth, Australia, just to screw over LA Knight. Now that is a generational hater!

What could AJ Styles do with the Intercontinental Championship if he beats Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam?

With AJ Styles' incredible return to TNA at Slammiversary last night, fans might witness something that was unthinkable just a few years ago: Styles defending the Intercontinental Title in TNA. We could see Styles go on a generational run as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, defending the title in open challenges and personal feuds across WWE, TNA, and maybe even a trip down to NXT.

Styles is also rumored and hoped to be one of the men who will face John Cena during the latter's Retirement Tour. With the Intercontinental Title having eluded Cena his entire career, their conflict, whether Cena is a babyface or a heel, would not just be a nostalgic trip, but a feud with legitimate motivations, much like 2017-18. However, for one of the greatest rivalries of the 2010s to get rekindled, Styles would first have to defeat Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam.

Besides Dominik Mysterio, the rest of Judgment Day, having quietly acquired a ton of gold and power while another faction claims to be doing so on RAW (more barking, less biting), are set to have their other members also defending their respective titles at SummerSlam too. While all of Judgment Day's active members are reigning champions, the tide might completely turn at SummerSlam.

