Dominik Mysterio to step away from WWE for a while after dropping Intercontinental title? Exploring the possibility

WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on top of his game since his incredible Intercontinental Championship victory at WrestleMania, and the star has held onto the title since then. Mysterio has not been a fighting champion, but has managed to make a name for himself through his work with the Judgment Day.
Mysterio is set to defend his title against AJ Styles for the first time after making the fans wait for weeks. The two will clash at SummerSlam, and the excitement among fans for the incredible title match is at an all-time high.
Ahead of his massive clash at the Biggest Party of the Summer, Mysterio made a surprise appearance at AAA Alianzas. The Intercontinental Champion got a roaring reaction from the Mexican crowd, which took the internet by storm, before Triple H announced that the star would challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship in a fatal 4-way match.
Considering the current status, it is possible that Mysterio loses his Intercontinental Championship match to AJ Styles at SummerSlam. This would let the second-generation star turn his attention to the AAA Mega title, which could also allow him to take some time off from the Stamford-based company.
The star could shift gears and become a regular on AAA for a few months. As per recent reports from WrestleVotes, the incredible reaction that Mysterio received made WWE consider moving him to AAA for the time being. The company has also considered making the star the face of the brand with a victory in the AAA Mega Championship match. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the Judgment Day star next.
Lucha legend addressed Dominik Mysterio’s success in WWE recently
One of AAA's top attractions, Mr. Iguana, sat in an interview with Bill Apter, addressing the success that Dominik Mysterio has attained over the past few years. The legend stated that Dominik’s ties with Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero have helped him a lot and that it was incredible to see him in such a position as a singles star in WWE.
"He's born with star, he's born with charisma. So, that's one thing you can't learn, you're born with it. His father is Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero was very close to him, Konnan is his Godfather. You have all these lucha growing up, you had to have this star. I'm a big fan of him. Right now, he's doing heelish work, but he's got a lot of charisma in it... When he debuted and he started to wrestle with Rey, I was very happy. Like how big it is to be in the ring with your father, and now having your own way." [From 1:04 onwards]
Mysterio could be the biggest face that AAA needs to gain more recognition worldwide. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the star.
