WWE's surprising World Title plans for Dominik Mysterio revealed (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio could call himself a World Champion at some point in the near future, as there are reportedly internal discussions to make him win one of the biggest prizes in the wrestling industry.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC followed up on WWE's plans for Dominik Mysterio following the massive pop he received after his surprise appearance at AAA's Alianzas. He took out the AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo and received a response that left the Mexican crowd unglued. To call their reaction pandemonium would be an understatement.According to JoeyVotes and TC, WWE is considering putting the AAA Mega Championship on Dominik Mysterio, as the idea of the top Champion of the Mexican promotion being on Netflix is an idea liked by many. They further stated that WWE is even considering making Dominik the face of AAA for the time being.That could be happening as soon as two weeks after SummerSlam. This plan might be a surprise to most, as he is still the current Intercontinental Champion.When is Dominik Mysterio's World Title shot at AAA?Although it hasn't been promoted enough for most WWE fans to be aware of it, Dominik Mysterio, as well as three other WWE Superstars, will be challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. It's happening sooner than you might have expected.Just two weeks after he will have put the Intercontinental Championship on the line at SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio will travel back to Mexico again as he faces Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano (version 2.0), and the Champion himself, El Hijo del Vikingo.It will take place on August 16 in what should be an epic main event. Vikingo is one of the most highly acclaimed non-WWE wrestlers of this generation, and he dethroned former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio at Alianzas to become the AAA Mega Champion for the second time in his career.Current TNA and former WWE star Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) also belongs to the AAA Mega Title lineage. He defeated Alberto Del Rio/El Patron to win the championship, but he lost it to Patron at last year's TripleMania event.This year, AAA is expected to get its biggest-ever live audience for TripleMania as it will be broadcast on YouTube for the world to see. It's going to be exciting to see what the future holds, especially if Dominik becomes the face of the promotion.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.