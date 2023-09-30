Dominik Mysterio to be stripped of his championship by WWE to punish him for breaking a big rule? Checking the possibility

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the top stars in WWE. Although he's not holding a main roster title, he has made himself feel almost like a main event star. While Dom has a long way to go before he becomes the star that the fans want him to be, he might be making things difficult for himself. Mysterio has put himself in a situation where the promotion may be forced to punish him.

Last week, Judgment Day was leaving at the end of the show, being forced to retreat. Several officials were also on the scene after breaking up their brawl with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso.

The faction was furious, but Dominik Mysterio, in particular, appeared to snap and took things way too far. While they were being taken backstage, Mysterio broke through and hit a referee with a big boot. The referee, caught unaware, was hurt and fell badly. Balor also hit a referee.

You can see the clip right here.

One of the biggest rules in WWE is that you can't intentionally hit an official. Previously, stars have been fined or suspended for doing exactly that.

This could also happen to Dominik Mysterio or Finn Balor now. They could be stripped of their titles as punishment for breaking one of WWE's biggest rules. Given that Dom's attack had a much higher impact, and Adam Pearce was visibly angry with what happened, it might not spell good news for the star either.

At this point, it remains to be seen what action WWE will take against them.

Dominik Mysterio was at SmackDown tonight

While Mysterio didn't show up during the show, he came out after the night was over to confront John Cena. He answered Cena's open challenge, and the two had a match that saw Cena get away with the win.

It will be interesting to see if WWE crafts a feud between Cena and Dominik in the future.