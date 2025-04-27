Dominik Mysterio to turn face after 3 Judgment Day members betray him at WWE Backlash? Exploring potential twist

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. The crowd in Las Vegas roared with cheers following his victory in the Fatal Four-Way match. Interestingly, while the company could use this fan support to turn Dirty Dom into a babyface, it might come at the cost of him getting betrayed by Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh at the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event.
Dominik Mysterio entered the Fatal Four-Way match for the IC title alongside defending champion Bron Breakker, his teammate Balor, and Penta. In the final moments of the match, The Prince landed a Coup de Grace on Bron. The former Universal Champion attempted the pin, but Dirty Dom landed on both him and Breakker with a Frog Splash.
Dom followed this by pinning the former Demon King and winning the match, leaving him in shock. On this week’s episode of RAW, Finn Balor approached Mysterio with a grim look on his face. However, he smiled and told Dom, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” and congratulated him. Nevertheless, his happy expression immediately dropped when he turned around.
This pattern was previously seen when Damian Priest held the World Heavyweight Championship. The Punisher had screwed Balor’s chance of winning the title against Seth Rollins at the 2023 SummerSlam by attempting to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Feeling betrayed once again, The Prince could now backstab Dominik Mysterio this time.
With the fan support he received in Vegas, veteran journalist Bill Apter noted that the WWE Universe has turned the new Intercontinental Champion into a babyface with their unanimous cheers for him. Thus, the company could soon turn him into a babyface. Dom had turned heel back in September 2022 when he betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio.
Additionally, considering Balor’s past behavior, he could rally Carlito and JD McDonagh to his corner and betray Dom at Backlash, potentially costing him the IC title. While this is a big possibility, all of this remains speculation so far.
Finn Balor could challenge Dominik Mysterio at the 2025 Backlash PLE
It seems that former champion Bron Breakker is out of the Intercontinental Championship picture, considering he is now part of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman’s alliance. Penta still wants to get his hands on the IC Title and even challenged him for his title on this week’s episode of RAW. However, he lost the match due to interference from a returning JD McDonagh.
2025 Backlash will take place on May 10, leaving just two more episodes of RAW before Adam Pearce arranges an opponent for Dominik Mysterio. However, Finn Balor is still in the equation and could challenge Dirty Dom in St. Louis. It is clear that The Prince doesn’t like the IC Title on Dom’s shoulder. This was evident from his washed-out celebration of Mysterio’s win over Penta.
Now that McDonagh is back, he could ask his tag team partner to aid him during the title match, if he receives one, at the PLE. It would be interesting to see who Dominik Mysterio would clash against at the 2025 Backlash.