Dominik Mysterio to win WWE championship before WrestleMania 41 by dethroning his ex-rival? Potential explored

Dominik Mysterio is currently a part of The Judgment Day faction. Aside from this, Dirty Dom has recently been competing in the Speed Championship tournament. The title is currently held by Dominik's former rival Dragon Lee.

This week, Dom defeated Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns to advance in the tournament and move closer to challenging for the Speed Championship. Next, The Judgment Day member will face the winner of Ivar vs. Yoshiki Inamura. If Dom Dom emerges victorious in the semifinals, he will go on to face Lee for the Speed Title before WrestleMania 41.

As an essential member of The Judgment Day, Dominik’s triumph could bring noteworthy changes to the faction. This makes it believable that he could pull his own weight and take care of his former rivals. Dragon Lee had formerly dethroned The Judgment Day member when he won the NXT North American Championship in December 2023.

Winning the Speed Title from Lee would fit as long-awaited revenge for Dominik Mysterio. Additionally, his potential title win could stir more tension within The Judgment Day, particularly with Finn Bálor. Liv Morgan and other faction members may celebrate Dominik’s win in a way that the former Universal Champion wouldn’t appreciate, leading to further conflict within the group.

It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the coming weeks and whether Triple H has plans to crown Dominik as Speed Champion before this year’s Show of Shows.

Dominik Mysterio might face some consequences on RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025

RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025 will witness the fallout of the PLE. Besides this, it's possible that Dominik Mysterio might face some consequences for his actions on the last episode of the red brand. The Judgment Day member interfered in the Women's Tag Team Title match, giving Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez a big edge to emerge as the new tag champs.

It's likely that if Dominik Mysterio had not interfered in the match, Bianca Belair and Naomi would still be champions. Considering these instances, Adam Pearce could impose some punishment on Dom Dom and issue a warning for the future as well.

Interfering in a title match suggests that the RAW General Manager has somewhat failed to maintain proper command and order on Monday nights. Hence, to reinforce his authority and teach Dominik Mysterio a lesson, Adam Pearce could potentially impose a fine or punish Dirty Dom on RAW following the Elimination Chamber.

