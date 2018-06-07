Impact Wrestling News: Don Callis seemingly interested in bringing two major Canadian superstars to the company

The Impact Vice-President reveals the two names he'd like to bring in to the Impact Zone.

Starting from left to right: Don Callis, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho

What’s the story?

During a recent Impact Wrestling Press Conference in Toronto, Canada, Ian Carey of SEScoops had the opportunity of speaking with current Impact Wrestling co-executive vice president Don Callis, who went on to reveal the Canadian prospects he’d apparently like to sign with Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn’t know…

Callis was appointed as the Impact Wrestling co-executive Vice President back in December of 2017 and despite currently working as a color commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Callis has been doing a pretty fine job as part of the Impact management.

Callis, who was initially appointed as the Impact Vice-President alongside Scott D’Amore, is also seemingly responsible for making the Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega match at the Wrestle Kingdom 12.

The heart of the matter

In today’s Professional Wrestling industry, several top superstars from Canada have subsequently emerged and have seemingly proved their worth for numerous top wrestling promotions such as WWE, Impact Wrestling, and even NJPW.

NJPW star Omega and his Wrestle Kingdom 12 opponent Jericho are arguably two of the current biggest Canadian stars in today’s Pro Wrestling world and while interacting with Ian Carey for SEScoops, Impact Vice-President Callis stated that when it comes to Canadian wrestling prospects, he’d like to sign both Omega and Jericho and eventually bring them to the Impact Zone. (H/T: SEScoops)

“There’s a young Canadian kid I like, we’d love to sign him, his name is Kenny Omega. Another is Chris Jericho.”- Callis stated.

What’s next?

Callis seems to be very interested in bringing in both Jericho and Omega to Impact Wrestling, as he looks forward to improving the current state of the Impact roster, despite it being heavily stacked with some absolutely talented men.

Omega’s current contract with NJPW expires in 2019, however, ‘The Best Bout Machine’ could eventually find himself as the next IWGP Heavyweight Champion as he is set to once again challenge Kazuchika Okada for his championship belt this coming Sunday at Dominion.

Whereas, on the other hand, Chris Jericho will also be working the same event, when he squares-off against Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

