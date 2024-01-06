Dream match between top WWE stars, unfortunate injury - 4 reasons why Bianca Belair should win the Women's Royal Rumble Match

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble event is nearing closer. The big show is set to be held on Saturday, January 27, live from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to be in attendance.

So far, a handful of bouts are officially confirmed for the big event. Roman Reigns will battle LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Additionally, Kevin Owens will challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

Two other confirmed bouts are the traditional men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. The latter of which has a brand new entrant as of Friday Night SmackDown in Bianca Belair. The EST made the reveal in a backstage promo with Damage CTRL.

Belair joining the 30-woman bout is major news. She is one of the best female wrestlers in the company and has a very strong chance of winning the match. This article will take a look at some of the reasons why her winning may be the right move.

Below are four reasons why Bianca Belair should win the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#4. Her rumored match with Charlotte Flair has been canceled

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair is a women's wrestling legend. She has been with World Wrestling Entertainment for over a decade now. While in WWE, Charlotte has managed to win gold on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. She's even headlined WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, Flair is currently out of action and will be for quite some time. She recently had surgery on her leg. While The Queen is seemingly in good spirits, Charlotte isn't expected back in a ring until late 2024.

As tough as this is for Charlotte, it also seemingly messed up Bianca Belair's plans in WWE. She was seemingly set to clash with The Queen at WrestleMania, which is no longer possible. As a result, Bianca needs something big to make up for it. Winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match could be that.

#3. Bianca Belair has a WrestleMania streak to keep intact

Expand Tweet

The Streak is one of the most iconic parts of WWE history. The Undertaker went on a 21-0 winning streak until it came to an end at WrestleMania 30 at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Nobody in the past or present has come close to reaching that number.

Bianca Belair is one of the few stars who has a streak at all, even if not to the degree of The Deadman's. She is currently 4-0 at WrestleMania, having successfully defeated Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Asuka at The Show Of Shows.

While Bianca doesn't inherently need to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match to make the WrestleMania card, WWE has a lot of stars right now. With so many big names, it will be tough for performers to get a spot. She should win the high-profile bout to guarantee herself an opportunity to continue her impressive streak.

#2. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair is a dream match

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is unquestionably one of the best female performers in the world today. In fact, an argument could be made that she is the best and most impressive superstar in WWE today, regardless of gender.

Currently, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day is the Women's World Champion. She won the prized title back when it was still known as the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Almost a year later, it seems likely she'll head into the Showcase of the Immortals still with the prized title.

For many fans, Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley in a major match at WrestleMania is as much of a dream bout as possible. If Bianca were to win the Women's Royal Rumble, this dream match could officially become a reality. For that alone, Belair winning is the right move.

#1. She has no clear direction in WWE at the moment

Bianca Belair on SmackDown

Bianca Belair is an incredible superstar. Since joining WWE, she has managed to win the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and the WWE Women's Championship.

In general, The EST has done almost everywhere there is to do. She has headlined WrestleMania and battled the very best the industry has to offer. Notably, Belair has done all of this as a babyface on the main roster.

For some fans, things have grown a little bit stale. Bianca doesn't really seem to have a direction, which was made worse by Charlotte's injury. If Belair wins the Women's Royal Rumble Match, if nothing else, she'll actually have a direction. From there, the creative team will need to elevate her character heading into the big event.

