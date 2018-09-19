Dream Matches Teased For SmackDown 1000 By WWE

SmackDown 1000 might turn out more special than Raw 25

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown is all set to deliver its 1000 episode on October 16 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. But ahead of this special event, WWE has recently sent out a post on a social media website Facebook.

In case you didn't know...

SmackDown will become the second-longest weekly running TV episodic show on this coming 16th October. SmackDown debut there first ever episode on 29 April 1999. Since then it's been running on the weekly basis.

Recently, a few legends have been possibly confirmed for this special event in Washington like The Rock, Rey Mysterio, and Edge. Apart from these stars, it's highly likely that more legends will also appear from the past to become a part of this special evening.

The heart of the matter

There in the post, they have asked WWE Universe, which dream match would they like to see on SmackDown 1000. (You can see that shared post below)

As you can see, Daniel Bryan vs Kurt Angle, AJ Styles vs Rey Mysterio, Charlotte vs Michelle McCool, The Bar vs The APA and Samoa Joe vs Batista has been posted by WWE.

Though all of these teased dream matches are an eye to look out for, it will be curious to see if WWE will book these matches for the sake of the fans. And if they will then how will they do it.

What's next?

At this point, it's highly unlikely that WWE will deliver all of these big draw matches on SmackDown 1000 even though it's a special event. But at least we'll surely get to see one of these matches if everything goes right.

Which of these dream matches would you love to see on SmackDown 1000? Have your say in the comments.

