Drew McIntyre admits to making a big mistake in Extreme Rules match

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre successfully defended his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules. It was Ziggler who was supposed to pick the stipulation for this match, and he came up a with a unique rule.

As per Ziggler, he could compete in the match that would be governed by the rules of Extreme Rules stipulation. However, it applied only to him and not Drew McIntyre. Therefore, Ziggler was clear to use the weapons during this match but doing the same would disqualify Drew McIntyre.

Even though the odds were stacked against him, Drew McIntyre fought with everything that he had. He finally managed to silence his challenger with a Claymore kick and retained his title at Extreme Rules.

Following the Extreme Rules match, WWE interviewed Drew McIntyre backstage and asked his honest opinion on giving the advantage to Dolph Ziggler. Drew McIntyre admitted that being over-confident and allowing Ziggler to pick the stipulation was a mistake. However, he stressed upon the fact that he still overcame his challenger and is now looking for someone else who can pose a threat to his title reign.

Ah! I would love to lie. Of course, it was a mistake. You know I would overcome anything, but yeah, there were times during the match including when he made the announcement that this might have been a mistake. Truthfully, I have become over-confident. Ii jumped in there with both feet first and allowed Dolph Ziggler to pick the stipulation. I should have known better. He picked a stipulation that benefitted him. He really took every step to maximise the stipulation.

"Nonetheless, to err is human. I am going to learn; I will move on and be a better champion. And Dolph is out of the equation now so I will focus on someone else. I am moving on to RAW tomorrow. So, everybody, champ needs a challenger. Keep lining them up, and I will keep knocking them down."

What's next for Drew McIntyre after Extreme Rules?

With Drew McIntyre issuing an open challenge for the WWE Championship immediately after Extreme Rules, we can expect that several prominent RAW Superstars will look to capitalise on the opportunity. It will be interesting to see who will come across as a big threat to McIntyre's WWE Championship reign.

It has been rumoured that WWE are reportedly planning a feud between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. The two are expected to lock horns at SummerSlam. Even McIntyre has publicly stated that facing Randy Orton at SummerSlam would be exciting. This would indeed be a great match for both Superstars. But for now, Drew McIntyre can enjoy his well-deserved victory at Extreme Rules.