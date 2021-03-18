Drew McIntyre appears in promo video for Rangers FC

Drew McIntyre has appeared in a new promotional video for Rangers Football Club.

Released by BT Sport, the former WWE Champion acts as the narrator of the presentation, offering a dramatic monologue lauding the success of his beloved Rangers FC, who were recently crowned Champions of Scotland. Rangers are now looking to make their mark in the UEFA Europa League, with the Scottish Warrior in full support-mode for his club.

The video cuts between shots of Drew, Rangers-related imagery and what appears to be a mysterious graphic of the WWE Championship with custom Rangers FC side plates.

The video is currently only available to viewers in the UK, but we have included some selected screenshots for readers (see below).

55 secured, now we march on in Europe. I bleed blue, we are @rangersfc. Can you see us now?



(Video only available in the UK!)pic.twitter.com/m5CAvNp5Q3 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 18, 2021

A close-up of the WWE logo on the title graphic

The custom side plates of the Rangers FC title

Rangers Football Club

Another angle of the side plates

The custom Rangers FC WWE title

Rangers FC are set to face Slavia Praha tonight, with Drew McIntyre's video promo airing for TV viewers before kick-off.

Drew McIntyre is set to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37

After being blindsided by Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre will have the opportunity to exact revenge on The All Mighty at WrestleMania 37.

Current WWE Champion Lashley cost former champion McIntyre his title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, when he left the Scot beaten and broken in the ring. This allowed The Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and claim the title for himself. However, Lashley would defeat The Miz soon after, winning his first world title in WWE.

But before Drew McIntyre can face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, he first has to deal with Sheamus this weekend at Fastlane. The pair already clashed last week on Monday Night RAW in a hellacious battle, which ended with neither man being able to continue. McIntyre will be looking to put his rivalry with the Irishman to bed on Sunday, so he can focus on becoming a three-time WWE Champion.